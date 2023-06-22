'I Was The Kid Who Smelled Like Dog Poo And Cat Pee' — Woman Shares 'Not Normal' Details From Her Childhood

The saying "we don't know what happens behind closed doors" serves as a reminder that there are aspects of people's lives or situations that remain hidden or undisclosed to the public.

One woman is emphasizing that she is the perfect example of this and is thanking those who knew nothing about her reality, yet took the time to make her feel loved.

The woman detailed her ‘not normal’ childhood struggles that she had to face growing up.

In a TikTok video that has been viewed over 2 million times, Grace Reynolds opened up about her chaotic upbringing that consisted of moving around often, living in filth, switching schools where she would struggle to learn, and being malnourished and dehydrated.

“I was the kid that smelled like dog s–-t and cat p--s and cigarette smoke,” she opened up about in her video. This was just one of the many difficulties Reynolds was forced to endure growing up.

Besides often being unclean due to harsh living conditions, Reynolds and her mother did not stay in one place for long. They moved around fairly often in squalid environments, including a “crack house” at one point after her mother was evicted.

“We had lice all the time being there. There were so many roaches that when they would cook, they would fall down from the ceiling into the food,” Reynolds shared.

It was during this time that Reynolds was often hungry and thirsty, and had nothing but less than half-full Mountain Dew cans lying around her house to quench her thirst. Her mother put out her cigarettes and spit out her gum in the cans, and Reynolds would often get hints of them when she would sip from them.

Reynolds was also picked on by both her peers and teachers in school for her appearance, with some teachers “constantly embarrassing” her.

Despite her struggles, it was Reynolds’ experiences growing up that shaped her into the grateful and compassionate individual that she is today. “I never would have thought I would have a normal life,” she admitted while extending her sympathies to anyone who is currently struggling.

“I didn’t realize it wasn’t normal for adults to sexually abuse you when you’re a kid. I didn’t realize it wasn’t normal for adults to sit there and be narcissistic, toxic, crazy people and scream at you all f–-king day long,” she said.

It is because of her traumatic childhood that Reynolds is grateful for the 'bare minimum' life she has now, consisting of a stable home and access to showers.

Reynolds adds that all of the people who demonstrated kindness toward her without any knowledge of her home situation will always hold a special place in her heart. “If you know me in my personal life and you happen to stumble upon the TikTok I did not want you to find and you’ve helped me along the way, thank you so f–-king much,” she says.

“If you gave me a dollar, if you gave me a f–-king hug, if you gave me advice, thank you so f–-king much. I appreciate it especially if I forgot to tell you.”

Reynolds’ story depicts the importance of being kind, and many TikTok users extended their support to her.

“You are a survivor and your strength is immeasurable! I am proud of you!” one user commented.

“As an elementary school teacher, thank you for sharing this. Sometimes the kids that are the hardest to love are the ones that need it the most,” another user shared.

Other users revealed their own harsh realities growing up that were similar to Reynolds’.

“I always thought it was crazy that people owned a house and never moved and I was over here moving every year or two!” one user wrote.

“I can 1000000% relate to ALL OF THIS!!! Laundry soap and matching clean socks are the two things I’m most grateful for. They remind me where I came from,” another user shared.

Millions of children across the U.S. are growing up in unstable homes. They could be some of your closest friends and you may not even know about it.

Each child's situation is unique, so it is essential to adapt your kindness and support based on their specific needs and circumstances. A shoulder to cry on, an ear to listen to, and even just a hug go longer than we think, and demonstrating kindness to everyone has profound impacts.

Megan Quinn is a writer at YourTango who covers entertainment and news, self, love, and relationships.