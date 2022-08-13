'I'm A Gold Digger' — Woman Shares Her Guilt About Why She First Started Dating Her Now-Husband

A woman has opened up about the guilt she feels about how she first viewed her relationship with her husband when they met.

Even though she loves him now, she feels burdened by her first impression of him.

The woman shared her story on the subreddit thread, "r/TrueOffMyChest," an online space designed for people to share personal and intimate stories they do not wish to share with those close to them.

She says she's a 'gold digger' who first pursued her husband for his money.

In the thread, the 29-year-old woman described her background before meeting her husband.

“I grew up in a rotting trailer home,” she wrote. “I went to an okay college. I got an alright degree and was hired [for] a fine job. I did everything I was supposed to do, and I was still struggling. I could barely pay rent.”

The woman revealed that the only attribute she believed set her apart from everyone else was her physical appearance.

She described herself as blonde-haired, blue-eyed, petite, and thin and said she was often hit on by men, who she claimed made her feel like they were showing her off, but had no desire to get to know her as a person.

The woman stated that she worked at an accounting firm and that one of their clients took a liking to her.

“One of our biggest clients was always super friendly to me when he came in, finding excuses to stop and talk to me, that kind of thing,” she wrote.

She revealed that the client was a 45-year-old man at the time and that she was 26.

“He was cute but not my usual type, I found him a little boring,” she admitted.

She also knew what he did for a living, and that his financial situation was a step up from her own.

It was for this reason that she pushed for a relationship with him.

“So one day when he mentioned he was going to a restaurant downtown after work for happy hour, I dropped the 'oh I’ve always wanted to go there!' and a few hours later I was sitting across from this sweet older man, eating the best meal of my life,” she wrote.

3 years later, the two wound up getting engaged.

“I was living in a gorgeous house. I had a closet full of expensive clothes. I got to travel for the first time. I wasn’t sick with worry every day that my bank account would overdraw,” the woman said.

She went on to rave about her husband and everything she adores about him.

“He values my opinion, he considers my feelings, he apologizes when he does something wrong and actually corrects his behavior in the future," she wrote. "Yes, sometimes his stock market talks bore me to tears, but I genuinely love and appreciate him for who he is.”

She added that he is not only supportive of her financially, but emotionally.

She is currently pregnant with their first child, and says that her husband is “so involved and excited.”

However, the woman grapples with guilt over the initial reason she decided to go for her husband, which was because of his money.

“I would do anything for him now, but for about the first 6 months of our relationship, all I worried about was keeping him interested so I would have a way out of my mediocre life,” she said.

Being with her husband ensured her financial stability, which she never had while growing up.

“Judge away. I’m ready,” she concluded her post.

However, the majority of comments from other Reddit users were anything but judgemental.

"Sounds to me like your reasons for being with him changed over time. Now you genuinely love and cherish each other. Good luck in the future,” one user wrote.

Others suggested that her husband was initially interested in her looks like she was in his money, making the two even.

“He likes you because you're attractive. Your ‘great personality' isn't enough to get a date. She likes you because of your wealth/looks. Being a ‘nice guy’ isn't enough to get a date. People are shallow, and they need that physical attraction. Relationships can't start without it,” another Redditor wrote.

“HOWEVER, once that barrier has been crossed, you need to have a great personality or be a nice guy, otherwise that relationship will end.”

When it all comes down to it, every relationship begins because people found one admirable trait about the other person that stuck out to them.

Over time, you may be pleased to find more than that one thing about them you cannot live without.

