Woman Convinces Cheating Boyfriend To Get Tattoo Dedicated To Her Before Dumping Him

Getting a tattoo for someone else takes a lot of commitment and dedication — just ask Pete Davidson.

If you’re getting a tattoo for that person, it’s likely that you’re very invested in them and your relationship with them — but what happens when the other person isn’t?

In fact, what happens when your partner actually convinced you to get one out of revenge?

This woman decided to get revenge on her cheating boyfriend by making him get a tattoo of her art before breaking up with him.

Maddie (@maddx75 on TikTok) posted a viral video four days ago where she filmed her trip to the tattoo parlor with her (now ex) boyfriend to get him a tattoo of her art — only, it’s not as sweet as it originally seems.

“Went through my bfs phone didn’t like what I saw so I booked him an appointment to get my artwork tattooed he picked the placement,” read the caption, “gonna break up with him now.”

Unfortunately for the ex-boyfriend, he chose the back of his hand as the placement for the tattoo — which is a beautiful drawing of a pair of lips with an eye inside.

The video has received over 35 thousand views and has stirred quite a bit of controversy, and by quite a bit, I mean a lot.

“Y’all really do anything except just leave,” wrote one person. “Naw wait what'd he do? Very few things warrant [something] like this,” said another.

But wait, it gets much worse.

These people simply feel a little bad for the guy, but other people went into full psychoanalysis to try and bring her down for what she did.

“This is seriously sociopathic behavior,” read someone’s comment. “Regardless of what guy found on his phone and if it was accidental or not, have some class and just move on.”

“Not defending him, but how about we stop going through people's phones without consent?” asked another.

To the previous comment about going through the boyfriend’s phone, someone replied “How about they stop being disloyal to their partners where they wouldn't have to go [through] their phones?”

This person is under the impression that Maddie was aware of something, therefore she had a reason to go through his phone to confirm her suspicions.

However, the original commenter is more concerned with the breach of privacy than anything else, regardless of whether the person was really cheating or not.

She posted a video saying “I gave myself consent,” with the subtitles in the video saying “I bought his phone.”

As more people began to criticize Maddie, she made several follow-up videos with various revelations.

She claimed that she went through her ex's phone is because she had suspicions that he was cheating on her with the mom of the kids she babysits. Turns out he was.

She also revealed that he was the one who set her up with the babysitting gig and to make matters even worse the former couple still work together at their other job! Looks like this is going to be a difficult breakup.

