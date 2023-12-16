Uber Driver Exposes Cheating Husband By Dropping Him And His Mistress Off At His Wife's Home

If you are cheating on your partner, you may want to avoid booking an Uber with Roni.

The Uber driver went viral on TikTok after posting a video sharing the story of how she exposed a passenger who was cheating on his wife.

The Uber driver dropped her cheating passenger back at his home after his mistress hopped in their car.

“All right, listen up all you cheaters,” Roni says in the video. “If you live in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and you ever need a lift or an Uber and you get in my car, be forewarned, if you ever pull this kind of [expletive] that this guy pulled today, you got the same thing coming.”

Roni explained how she picked up an Uber passenger from his home after he requested a ride. The passenger’s wife and kids accompanied him to the car and said goodbye to him. Once the man got into Roni’s car, he added a stop to his ride.

“So we pull up at the stop and this lady comes out, and she’s got a little bit of luggage, like a handbag and a small tote bag," she said. "She gets in and she’s like, ‘I am so glad you finally got away from your [expletive] wife.'”

Roni then claimed that the woman and the male passenger she first picked up shared a passionate kiss in the backseat before the man told Roni that he changed their drop-off location. She was unaware of where exactly the two were heading next.

As the two began to chat, Roni heard snippets of their conversation.

“You know, I’m tired of you putting me off. When are you gonna leave?” the woman asked the man, who responded, “You know I’ve got some things I’ve got to take care of you know, let’s talk about this later.”

“Keep in mind, I was about five miles from his [the man’s] house,” Roni said, an idea beginning to spark in her head. She claimed that as an independent worker, she knows that it is within her right to discontinue a ride at any point she chooses. “Uber’s not gonna fire me, Uber’s not gonna ban me, Uber’s not gonna get rid of me,” she explained.

It was because of this fact that Roni decided to do what she did next: she dropped the man back off at his house along with his mistress.

“There is nothing worse than a dog,” Roni said, noting that male or female, she won't support any person who cheats. “Be better, people, do better in life,” she continued. “It didn’t end well for him today, I’m sure, because both of them had their baggage and both of them were standing in his front yard when I left.”

“You ought to be ashamed of yourself, and I hope you see this."

Though some people praised the Uber driver, others said she overstepped boundaries.

Roni claimed that the man’s wife sent her “a huge thank you” following the incident, and many people on TikTok agreed. “Not all superheroes wear capes. GOOD FOR YOU BABE,” one TikTok user commented, while another added, “Voting for you for president.”

However, others believed that Roni overstepped and should not have gotten involved in a passenger’s business, noting the possible danger she could have put herself or others in.

“Something bad could have happened. People murder folks for less. Plus his kids were there,” one user pointed out.

“Regardless of how wrong they were, that was not your business nor your job,” another wrote.

Whether or not you should tell someone you suspect their partner is cheating is largely subjective.

It's natural to feel for someone who may be being cheated on. However, delivering that soul-crushing news should be done with great care, especially if you're not privy to the situation.

Megan Quinn is a writer at YourTango who covers entertainment and news, self, love, and relationships.