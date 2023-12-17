Woman Exposes Her Cheating Ex At His Wedding After He Accidentally Booked Her Band To Perform

If you’ve cheated on your partner, you may want to be extra careful when choosing entertainment for your wedding — your ex-partner may just be the lead singer.

This unbelievable story sadly sounds all too familiar to Alexandra Starr, a popular TikToker and musician who received the shock of her life when her cheating ex-boyfriend booked a band to perform at his wedding, unaware that Starr was the lead singer.

Alexandra Starr revealed that her band was booked to perform at her cheating ex's wedding.

Sharing her story with viewers in a series of TikTok videos, in one video, Starr sports a lengthy, sparkly black dress.

“He who cheated on me booked my band to perform at his wedding- and doesn’t know I’m the lead singer,” the text on her video states.

She calls on her followers, prompting them for suggestions on how she should go about the situation.

“What should I do?” she captioned the video.

After getting tons of sound advice, such as “Sing 'Before He Cheats' by Carrie Underwood" and “Wear white,” Starr responded with a video stating that she was “done being the nice girl,” and that she wanted to meet the woman whom her boyfriend cheated on her with while they were together.

Starr also shared with followers that she wrote a song about him called “YFU” that she considered performing at their wedding.

On her ex’s wedding day, Starr posted two videos showing her singing during the reception.

As the newlyweds dance, Starr has her back turned to them so they do not know who she is at first. She begins singing their song of choice for their first dance. However, Starr turns around to face them and transitions into the song “Before He Cheats” by Carrie Underwood instead.

Once her ex realizes who she is, he is speechless and a crowd forms around the two.

After finishing the song, Starr proceeds to throw her drink at him and shove him before storming off.

Starr revealed that she was fired from the band that night.

Some people speculated that this was all a publicity stunt to promote Starr’s new music.

“This is for sure a publicity stunt like that looks like someone’s house or apt. The 'bride' doesn’t even have her hair done,” one user pointed out. “A newlywed couple with no wedding rings on? LOL SURE,” another commented.

Starr has not confirmed that she posted the videos as a publicity stunt. Instead, she posted a follow-up video after the wedding that the bride was indeed the woman that her ex cheated on her with.

“Do I know for a fact if she knew I was in the picture? No, but him and I were dating for five and a half years and he had photos of me everywhere,” Starr claims.

Experts don't advise attending an ex's wedding — especially if you're still upset over the end of your relationship.

Whether you're invited as a guest or accidentally hired as the entertainment, etiquette and relationship expert April Masini explained to Elite Daily that in the case your main objective of attending an ex's wedding is revenge, it's better to just stay home.

Because this man allegedly cheated on Starr with none other than his new bride, it's easy to assume some resentment still lies within her, which is evidenced by her decision to apparently launch into a cheating revenge song during the couple's first dance. This goes directly against New York manners expert Myka Meier's advice to not "upstage the happy couple by drawing attention to yourself” in the event that you do attend an ex's wedding.

The best revenge is happiness, as the saying goes, so maybe it's best to just stay home.

Megan Quinn is a writer at YourTango who covers entertainment and news, self, love, and relationships.