Why An Ex-Royal Aide Says Prince Harry Wouldn't Have Married Meghan Markle If Princess Diana Was Alive

A former Royal Aide who worked with Princess Diana is casting doubt about what Prince Harry's mother may have thought about Meghan Markle.

Dickie Arbiter, press secretary and former palace aide, claims Prince Harry would not have married Meghan Markle had his mother been alive today.

Arbiter, who was the press secretary and Royal Aide to Queen Elizabeth II from 1988 to 2000, made the statement to GB News while discussing the Prince's legal battle with UK Home Office regarding security.

A High Court judge has ruled that Harry has an "arguable" case against the government, an early win in his efforts to sue the Home Office for denying him police security while on visits to the UK.

The Royal Aide claims Prince Harry never would have married Meghan Markle if Princess Diana was alive.

"I'm going to stick my neck out here, and I doubt Harry would have married Meghan because Harry wouldn't have been in the state he was in as a result of his mother's death.

"He would have taken a completely different course, and he would still be here working in support of the Queen."

Arbiter claims that Princess Diana "had her head screwed on the right way. She was very practical, and he was very sensible."

The former aide also commented on the news that the BBC would be require to pay compensation to Prince Harry and William's former nanny, Tiggy Legge Bourke, who was accused of having an affair with Prince Charles.

The "unfounded" allegations against Bourke were allegedly used to influence Princess Diana to give an infamous 1995 interview in which she spoke, for the first time, about her husband's infidelity and their separation.

BBC issued a statement regarding their interview with Princess Diana, apologizing to both Princes William and Harry and the Prince of Wales.

The apology states, "it is a matter of great regret that the BBC did not get to the facts in the immediate aftermath of the programme when there were warning signs that the interview might have been obtained improperly."

BBC has now stated they will never show the interview, conducted by Martin Bashir, again. Arbiter has also decided it's fitting that "it shouldn't be aired again."

He also stated, "And I'm not sure that Diana would have said what she did say in the interview, had she not been presented with certain papers, allegations that her staff were spying on her, allegations that the secret service were spying on her."

Former nanny Tiggy Legge Bourke will also receive payment for substantial damages.

BBC has also agreed to pay Bourke for the damages they caused due to Panorama's efforts to procure the rights to an exclusive interview with Diana.

Bourke stated, "the distress caused to the royal family is a source of great upset to me. I know first-hand how much they were affected at the time and how the program and the false narrative it created have haunted the family in the years since."

Arbiter also gave his opinion on the matter, stating, "It’s shameful that it has taken the BBC 27 years to give an apology to Tiggy Legge Bourke. And the fact that she had to go to court for it and expose some of her personal details. The whole thing is shameful."

Kurtis Condra covers entertainment, news, and human interest topics for YourTango. He is also a poet based in San Francisco, California. You can keep up with his poetic journey on Instagram.