Jennifer Lawrence Is Expecting Her First Child With Cooke Maroney — See Photos Of Her Bump

Jennifer Lawrence is pregnant with her first child with husband Cooke Maroney!

The uber private couple confirmed the news via Lawrence’s representative but didn’t provide any further details.

PLEASE LOOK AT HER JENNIFER LAWRENCE IS PREGNANT I'M CRYING pic.twitter.com/QNHEQCNoq5 — Lu (@todoxjlaw) September 9, 2021

Given how discreet Lawrence keeps her private life, many will be surprised to know she’s even married, let alone be familiar with details about her husband.

So let’s give some clarity on who Cooke Maroney is!

Who is Jennifer Lawrence’s husband, Cooke Maroney?

Maroney is an art gallerist from Vermont who keeps a low-profile but has been married to Lawrence since 2019.

Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney began dating in 2018.

Lawrence and Maroney were first spotted together in June 2018 and were apparently introduced by Lawrence’s best friend Laura Simpson.

"The relationship has been going on a few weeks. But they have been very private and careful not to be seen together,” a source said early in their relationship.

Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney married in October 2019.

The couple wed in a lavish ceremony in Rhode Island.

In June 2019, Lawrence had discussed wedding planning on Catt Sadler's “NAKED With Catt Sadler” podcast.

“I definitely wasn’t at a place where I was like, ‘I’m ready to get married,’” she recalled. “I just met Cooke and I wanted to marry him.”

“We wanted to marry each other. We wanted to commit fully. He’s my best friend so I want to legally bind him to me forever.”

Cooke Maroney comes from a family of art dealers.

Before the family moved to Vermont, Maroney’s father was an art dealer in Manhattan and the Head of American Paintings at Christie’s and Sotheby’s.

Currently, Maroney is the director at New York’s Gladstone Gallery, a well-respected contemporary art gallery.

Getty Images

The gallery displays artwork by over 35 artists and has two locations, one in New York and another in Brussels, Belgium.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

Cooke Maroney has represented some high-profile artists.

Getty Images

Maroney has been known to rep a handful of well-known artists during his career. Some notable people he has represented include Carroll Dunham, Richard Prince, Anish Kapoor, Ugo Rondinone and Bjork’s ex, Matthew Barney, according to Page Six.

Maroney studied art history at NYU.

He’s not the only artsy man she’s dated.

Getty Images

J.Law has previously dated men who are in some sort of art profession, whether it’s acting, directing or something along those lines.

Her last boyfriend, Darren Aronofsky, was a film director who directed Mother! The two dated for about a year before calling it quits because they were at different stages in life.

She also was involved with Coldplay frontman Chris Martin and her X-Men co-star Nicholas Hoult.

Alice Kelly is a senior news and entertainment editor for YourTango. Based out of Brooklyn, New York, her work covers all things social justice, pop culture, and human interest. Keep up with her Twitter for more.