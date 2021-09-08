Britney Spears’ Father May Have Filed To End Her Conservatorship But She Is Nowhere Near Free

If the drama surrounding Britney's conservatorship has taught us anything, it's that Jamie Spears is not that innocent.

Britney Spears' father and conservator, Jamie, recently filed a petition to end Britney Spears' conservatorship.

So, where does that leave Britney?

What is next Britney Spears now that Jamie Spears filed to end her conservatorship?

Britney is not yet free. Her next hearing is scheduled for Sep 29, 2021 at the Los Angeles Superior Court,

There, Judge Brenda Penny is expected to take up Jamie’s decision to terminate the conservatorship once and for all.

Any of Britney’s family members have the right to object to the termination of the conservatorship but this seems unlikely given her mother's support of her.

Lisa MacCarley, a Los Angeles conservatorship attorney said that Jamie's resignation opens doors for Britney to file to end her conservatorship and, in future, fight back against her father.

"Once Britney is legally free she can file a petition in the probate court to object to the transactions reflected on Jamie's latest accounting and she can ask the court,” MacCarley said, “in a surcharge petition, to make Jamie pay back the money he spent."

According to NBC News, Britney Spears’ father, Jamie Spears, has filed to end her conservatorship after 13 years.



“His petition also argued that probate code does not require Britney Spears to undergo a new psychological evaluation in order to terminate the guardianship.” pic.twitter.com/Dyqxmz23wj — Pop Base (@PopBase) September 7, 2021

Britney Spears’ attorney, Mathew Rosengart, is hopeful that Jamie won't get away with alleged conservatorship abuse.

"It appears that Mr. Spears believes he can try to avoid accountability and justice, including sitting for a sworn deposition and answering other discovery under oath ... we will also continue to explore all options," Rosengart said.

Why did Jamie Spears file to end Britney's conservatorship now?

Jamie cited Britney’s pleas in his request to end the 13-year long conservatorship over his daughter’s estate.

"Recent events related to this conservatorship have called into question whether circumstances have changed,” the filing explicitly states, “to such an extent that grounds for establishment of a conservatorship may no longer exist.”

Britney has made it clear that she wants control over her life and for the conservatorship to end.

A lot of adults struggle with mental health or being stuck under the thumb of financial and emotional abuse — but not always to this extent.

It makes perfect sense why Britney would want to be able to make her own decisions over how often and when she goes to therapy.

She should be able to have more control over the money she spends without someone breathing down her neck, telling her what to do. I mean, seriously, she’s not in the Mickey Mouse Club anymore. She’s an adult.

Marriage, children, and living her life should all be under her control, all of which her father’s petition acknowledges.

"As Mr. Spears has said again and again, all he wants is what is best for his daughter,” the filing states. “If Ms. Spears wants to terminate the conservatorship and believes that she can handle her own life, Mr. Spears believes that she should get that chance.”

A few months ago, Jamie Spears said he would consider filing to end the conservatorship.

Jamie announced that he would eventually step down from his role as Britney’s conservator.

Jamie said that he would “consider” relinquishing control over Britney’s finances — and life — under a certain set of circumstances.

Obviously, this language made it difficult for Britney fans to put their faith in Jamie Spears’ hands.

Does this mean Britney is free? Sadly not. Alas, the moment we have all been waiting for, has yet to occur.

Do not believe anything that makes Jamie Spears look like a hero. He is going to try to avoid any ounce of accountability for his behavior over the past 13 years. He doesn’t want to be deposed or questioned. Yes, end the conservatorship AND hold Jamie responsible. #FreeBritney — Kelly (@KellyClinger) September 8, 2021

Ms. Spears said the arrangement was abusive in a court hearing. She’s been relentless in her pursuit to end the conservatorship and advocate for herself.

But only now, has her father agreed that the conservatorship should end. Odd.

For thirteen years, Jamie Spears insited that the conservatorship was in her best interest. It's difficult for Britney fans to trust Spears' decision as a genuine change of heart.

