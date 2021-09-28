Online Gamers Who Say They’re Tracking Brian Laundrie Allegedly Told To Halt Search — Claim He’s Armed & Dangerous

As the search for Brian Laundrie enters its second week after the murder of Gabby Petito and the arrest warrant issuance, everyone is joining the manhunt for Laundrie.

We’ve seen people from Dog the Bounty Hunter, John Walsh, and Nancy Grace announce their involvements in the case, but now there’s a new challenger entering the ring — gamers.

A group of Call of Duty players are claiming to have joined the search for Brian Laundrie.

Who are the Call Of Duty Clan?

The Call of Duty Clan (@CallOfDutyCrew) are a group of gamers who typically congregate to play Call Of Duty together but now claim to have a new focus — finding Brian Laundrie.

They announced on their now private Twitter page that they had received tips that Laundrie had previously stayed where they were the night before and that they would volunteer and join the search.

“Some of our volunteers have made it to the edge of the island,” tweeted the account. “We believe if we don’t find him in Fort De Soto we believe he’s at Egmont Key.”

However, the members failed to produce any acutual evidence that they are involved in the search for Laundrie and are not a verified source of information.

Call of Duty Clan are allegedly searching for Brian Laundrie in Fort De Soto, Florida.

The news that Laundrie had been spotted in Fort De Soto in Florida, was revealed by Dog the Bounty Hunter himself — claiming that the Laundrie family had gone there twice before Laundrie’s disappearance, and the second time the parents left without him.

According to Dog, Fort De Soto is an archipelago full of little islands that Laundrie could have taken a canoe to hide out on.

Egmont Key is a little island south of the Fort De Soto park that is normally only accessible by ferry, but could theoretically be accessed by someone on a boat of their own.

Call Of Duty Clan were allegedly told to halt their search.

Unfortunately for the Call of Duty gamers, they claim law enforcement have told them to halt their search for Laundrie and to leave it to the authorities in the area.

“We’ve been told by the authorities here to halt our search,” said the Call of Duty Clan twitter. “We are just volunteers here to help capture #BrianLaundrie, we’re just normal people like y’all are. We’ve been here for two hours.”

The Call of Duty Clan was also claimed they were warned by the authorities that Laundrie was “armed and dangerous.”

Call Of Duty Clan may be lying about their involvement.

After making these claims, the account went on private. Some Twitter users also say the group refused to offer photos or other proof that they were searching for Laundrie.

So far there is no evidence to say that Laundrie is currently in Fort De Soto. Hence, there is a strong chance Call Of Duty clan are exaggerating these details.

Brian Laundrie's parents have denied having any knowledge of his whereabouts.

In a statement released by the Laundrie attorney, Steve Bertolino, said that Laundrie’s parents don’t know where he is.

"Chris and Roberta Laundrie do not know where Brian is. They are concerned about Brian and hope the FBI can locate him," the statement said.

"The speculation by the public and some in the press that the parents assisted Brian in leaving the family home or in avoiding arrest on a warrant that was issued after Brian had already been missing for several days is just wrong."

If it’s proven that Chris and Roberta misled the police or helped Laundrie escape at any point, they could be charged with accessory to Brian’s crimes, obstruction of justice, and fined with the costs of the manhunt for their son — estimated to cost over $1.2 million dollars.

People have also speculated that Laundrie could be anywhere from Mexico or the Bahamas to the Appalachian Trail where he was known to have camped for months.

“This kid is an outdoorsman,” Dog said in an interview with Fox News, “so I think he went to, again, where he’s comfortable: to the outdoors.”

Isaac Serna-Diez is a writer who focuses on entertainment and news, social justice and politics. Follow him on Twitter here.