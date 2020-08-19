20 Memorable Taylor Swift Quotes From 'Folklore' Album Lyrics

Some of the best Taylor Swift's quotes come right from her song lyrics.

Taylor Swift has proven many times in her songwriting that she is capable of telling a story. No matter if it’s a personal love story or a fictional tale, Swift evokes many emotions through her relatable quotes and song lyrics.

With her 2020 release Folklore, Swift tells the story of a teen love triangle. She sprinkles in personal songs about her relationship with Jow Alwyn as well.

Overall the album has a serious and interesting tone different from her previous album Lover. Some fans have noted Folklore's deeper meaning and compare it to things that remind them of comfort.

Even though it feels like there aren’t any songs about self-love such as her first single off of Lover, “ME!”, she still has managed to sprinkle in encouraging words.

Here is a list of the most memorable Taylor Swift quotes from Folklore lyrics.

the 1

1. “And if you never bleed, you're never gonna grow”

2. “And if you wanted me, you really should’ve showed”

the last great american dynasty

3. “They say she was seen on occasion / Pacing the rocks, staring out at the midnight sea”

4. “I had a marvelous time ruining everything”

exile

5. “I'm not your problem anymore / So who am I offending now? / You were my crown, now I'm in exile, seein' you out

6. “So step right out, there is no amount / Of crying I can do for you”

my tears ricochet

7. “I didn’t have it in myself to go with grace / And you’re the hero flying around, saving grace”

8. “You had to kill me, but it killed you just the same”

seven

9. “And though I can’t recall your face / I still got love for you”

10. “Passed down like folk songs / Our love lasts so long”

illicit affairs

11. “And you wanna scream / Don’t call me ‘kid’, don’t call me ‘baby’”

12. “Look at this idiotic fool that you made me”

invisible string

13. “And isn't it just so pretty to think / All along there was some / Invisible string / Tying you to me?”

14. “Hell was the journey but it brought me heaven”

mad woman

15. “Now I breathe flames each time I talk / My cannons all firin’ at your yacht / They say ‘move on’, but you know I won’t”

16. “I’m taking my time, taking my time / ‘Cause you took everything from me / Watching you climb, watching you climb / Over people like me”

epiphany

17. “With you I serve, with you I fall down”

18. “Only twenty minutes to sleep / But you dream of some epiphany”

peace

19. “But I’m a fire and I’ll keep your brittle heart warm / If your cascade, ocean wave blues come”

20. “The devil’s in the details, but you got a friend in me”

