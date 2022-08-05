Witnesses Claim Driver In LA Crash Made Signal From Window Before Collision That Killed 6 People

At the intersection of La Brea and Slauson in LA County, California, a car was caught on security footage speeding into traffic before hitting multiple vehicles and killing six people — leaving at least nine injured.

Police are investigating the horrific Windsor Hills crash, but so far no motive or cause has been uncovered from the driver of the vehicle.

However, alleged witnesses have been sharing what they say happened leading to the fatal collision.

Video of the Windsor Hills, Los Angeles car crash has been spreading all over social media.

Security footage from a gas station across the street from the wreck has been spreading across the internet as people share their horror at the scene and the tragic loss of life, including a pregnant woman and an infant.

Disturbing security cam video of the catastrophic crash in Windsor Hills… New details NOW on @ABC7 Eyewitness News at 5pm pic.twitter.com/CQU6y3rHHv — Chris Cristi (@abc7chriscristi) August 4, 2022

The vehicles on Slauson appeared to have the green light as the slight traffic moved forward.

Moments later, the black Mercedes-Benz moving at high speeds directly t-bones two cars and caught the tail-end of a third, instantly turning into a ball of flames as the wreck stopped just short of some highly flammable gas pumps.

According to the California Highway Patrol via CBS News, three adults, one infant and an unborn child were among the deceased before a sixth body was found in the fire.

The 40-year-old woman who was driving the Mercedes survived the crash but suffered serious injuries.

Friday morning, the California Highway Patrol revealed that they had arrested the woman and charged her with vehicular manslaughter and gross negligence.

Eight others, six kids and two adults, were sent to the hospital to be treated for their injuries, while one injury was minor enough to be treated at the scene.

“I was getting out, had got gas,” a woman who did not want to be identified told the LA Times. “All of a sudden that Mercedes is coming at me on ... fire. I didn’t have any time to think about it. It hit my car. I veered, hit the bench on the side.”

The LA County Fire Department reported that the crash had happened around 1:41 p.m. Thursday afternoon and that the intersection was closed until Friday morning at 3:45 a.m. per CBS News.

**UPDATE**#LACoFD assessed and transported 14 pt: 5 D.O.A.’s, and 9 injured, 8 of which were transported to area hospitals. Incident is still under active investigation. #LaBreaIC pic.twitter.com/MkKDBb5L6S — L.A. County Fire Department (@LACoFDPIO) August 4, 2022

“All of the sudden, a baby literally flew from the middle of the intersection to the middle of the gas station and landed right on the floor in front of me,” said Veronica Esquiva, another witness of the wreck, to KTLA.

“One of the workers came and saw me with the baby and took the baby out of my hands. Somebody tried to resuscitate the baby, but the baby was gone.”

Theories circulating are attempting to find the cause of the LA crash.

People on social media who have studied the footage of the crash claim to see a hand sticking out of the driver-side window of the car, leading people to form theories behind the woman’s motive.

Some people believe that the woman may have been recording the accident, others claim they see her sticking up her middle finger, or that maybe her brakes failed and she was signaling for people to try and get out of the way.

Police continue to investigate the circumstances of the crash.

Isaac Serna-Diez is an Assistant Editor who focuses on entertainment and news, social justice, and politics. Since graduating from Rutgers University, he spends most of his free time gaming or playing Quadball. Keep up with his rants about current events on his Twitter.