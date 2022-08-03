Where ‘The Most Hated Man On The Internet’ Is Now As Netflix Documentary Debuts

The new Netflix true crime docuseries “The Most Hated Man On The Internet” is about the man himself, Hunter Moore, and the story of revenge porn website "IsAnyoneUp.com."

For years, Moore would leak women’s personal information and allow people to post their own revenge porn in order to turn a profit and dubbed himself a “professional life ruiner.”

Eventually, the most hated man was taken down, his website flipped to an anti-bullying site, and Moore was sent to jail but, having been released in May 2017, Moore's life now has been a subject of mystery.

Where is Hunter Moore now?

Following his release from prison, Moore is only active on Twitter, where he frequently posts about himself or his dog, promotes the Netflix documentary about him, or argues with strangers on the internet who are loud about their hatred for him.

His Facebook account was banned, and his Instagram is inactive, but old posts on the photo-sharing app remain, as do the posts from his old Twitter account.

Have you watched yet? What do you think? pic.twitter.com/73JM0rWgHl — Hunter Moore (@_iamhuntermoore) July 27, 2022

In 2017, shortly after Moore’s release from prison, Substream Magazine claimed that the most hated man on the internet was planning his comeback by making and releasing EDM music and writing a book titled “Is Anyone Up?” — which did actually release in 2018.

Netflix Tudum — the streaming service’s news site — claimed that Moore had originally agreed to take part in the series, but then eventually declined.

The series tells the story of revenge porn website IsAnyoneUp.com and Hunter Moore’s takedown.

After founding his website in 2010, Moore claimed that his internet fame (and notoriety) grew to new heights — his website had at one point boasted 30 million page views and gained $8,000 to $13,000 a month in ad revenue.

Sometime after the website’s conception, Charlotte Laws, the mother of one of the victims, tracked Moore down and spent two years compiling evidence from over 40 victims before sending it to the FBI.

As the FBI investigation heated up, a website called BullyVille started getting hot on Moore’s tail, with the creator, James McGibney, gunning for the purchase of Moore's domain.

BullyVille was originally founded to fight against bullying, and eventually purchased the domain name for $12,000 — but that didn’t stop the FBI.

In 2014, Moore, and his partner in crime Charles Evens, who helped him hack people’s accounts in order to leak photos, were indicted by the FBI.

“The indictment charges both men with conspiracy, seven counts of unauthorized access to a protected computer to obtain information, and seven counts of aggravated identity theft,” according to the FBI’s press release following the duo’s arrest.

In 2015, Moore was sentenced to two and a half years in prison which would be followed by three years of supervised release.

The old website remains in the hands of the anti-bullying site BullyVille, where McGibney lays out his goals for anti-bullying and anti-revenge porn pursuits, asking people to donate and assist lawyers in taking down four other sites that partake in the illegal business.

Isaac Serna-Diez is an Assistant Editor who focuses on entertainment and news, social justice, and politics. Since graduating from Rutgers University, he spends most of his free time gaming or playing Quadball. Keep up with his rants about current events on his Twitter.