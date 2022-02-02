Why People Think Tom Brady's Wife Gisele Bündchen Is A Witch Who Used Magic To Help His Career

A theory that Gisele Bündchen is a witch has been gaining a lot of attention on Tiktok.

The theory comes at the same time the football quarterback publicly announced his retirement via a Twitter statement on February, 1.

The majorly successful quarterback played professionally for 20 years with the New England Patriots and 2 years with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

As football fans celebrate his many successes, TikTok has been forming a theory that attributes his success to one person — his wife, Gisele Bündchen, and her seemingly magic powers.

Is Gisele Bündchen a witch?

A viral TikTok has revealed that Bündchen uses spirituality to determine her husband's wins and encourage him to keep up his hard work.

Brady thanked his wife in his retirement announcement saying, “I always came off the field and home to the most loving and supportive wife who has done everything for our family to allow me to focus on my career.”

But it looks like she might have had even more influence over his wins.

In a post by Alyssa Michelle, she plays a video of Brady discussing his wife's "powers" at a Gillette event in 2019.

Fashion model Bündchen apparently created pregame rituals for Brady in order to secure the wins.

When asked if there were any superstitions going into the game, Brady revealed he has learned a lot from his wife over the years.

“She’s about the power of intention, believing that things that are really gonna happen. And she always makes a little altar for me at the game because she just wills it so much.”

Brady then goes on to describe how she makes him bring healing and protection stones, wears a necklace and has him say mantras.

He revealed at first he believed it was crazy, but he began to believe in 2015 when the New England Patriots played the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl XLIX.

“We were playing the Seahawks and she said ‘you better listen to me, this is your year but this is all the things you’re gonna have to do to win’ and I did all those things and by God, you know it worked.”

Gisele Bündchen also predicted Tom Brady's 2016 Super Bowl win.

In a part 2 of the video on Michelle’s account she continues playing the video from the Midland’s Directory article.

Bündchen seems to have the ability to tell the future.

In one instance, Brady explained she told him in early 2015 that it would not be his year. And of course, the New England Patriots didn’t end up qualifying for the Super Bowl that season.

“So I said, ‘what does [2016] look like?’ and she said ‘[2016] is going to be your year”’ Brady revealed.

Brady later ended up taking home another Super Bowl ring against the Atlanta Falcons after coming back from a 28-3 score and entering into the first and only Super Bowl overtime, according to CBS Sports.

Brady admitted he now goes to her and listens to her predictions.

After their win in 2019 Bündchen said to Brady, “See, I did a lot of work. You do your work, I do mine!”

Brady continued to recall and said, “She said, ‘you’re lucky you married a witch, I’m just a good witch.”

The viral video has since been viewed over 1.3 million times. Whatever she did it seemed to have worked out for Tom Brady’s career!

Sydney Taylor is a writer who focuses on News and Entertainment topics.