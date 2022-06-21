Woman Shares Video About Date Who Ran Up A ‘Huge Tab’ On Her Card, Sparking Debate About Who Pays On Dates

Everyone has strange first-date stories. Some are horror stories and dates from hell, but sometimes dates are just a little awkward.

One woman shared her story on TikTok where she claimed that the guy she was meeting at a bar for the first time ordered drinks and unknowingly started a huge tab on her debit card.

The woman’s date claimed they were 'together' and ordered drinks on her debit card.

The TikToker shared a short clip of her at a bar and wrote about her experience of a first date in the caption of the video.

The video had the background music of Michael Scott from “The Office” where he is yelling "I declare bankruptcy.”

The woman explained that she had gotten to the bar early and ordered a couple of drinks for herself.

Soon, her date reached the bar as well, however, he didn’t know that the woman had been there for a while.

She wrote, “My date got here, we ordered drinks, and he said ‘we’re together.'"

The guy unknowingly started a tab on the woman’s debit card as she had already started a tab.

The woman wrote, “Now he is generously (and unknowingly) running up a huge tab on my debit card.”

The woman ends the tale of her dilemma by asking internet users for help or what she could do.

Many people sympathized with the woman and offered solutions.

She wrote in the comments section that since it was the first date, she didn’t want to create an awkward situation and didn’t know how to bring it up.

Many people understood the dilemma of awkward first dates and gave the woman solutions that might help her next time she was in a similar situation.

One person wrote, “I would say ‘I might just pay for my tab now so I know how much it’s at’ that way you’re closing the tab and hopefully he will offer to pay his half.”

Many other internet users also saw the humor in this situation and offered bizarre solutions.

One user wrote, “Go to your bank on your phone and take all the money out lol then your card will get declined and he will have to pay since you guys are ‘together.'"

Many people also criticized the woman claiming that it was her fault for being in such a situation.

People thought the woman was making a big deal out of nothing and that she could've easily handled the situation well.

One user wrote, “Nope. I would have spoken up. That’s on you girlfriend.”

Another user commented, “Tell him to pay his half. My God, it is not that difficult.”

Some people even went as far as calling the woman sexist and that she just wanted free drinks.

One person wrote, “So you're saying women love free drinks but don't like to pay? sounds sexist to me.”

Another user wrote, “Honestly, this is disgusting. Why can you not pay your share? men [do] not always have to be the one who [have] to pay everything for [women].”

Many people also defended the guy claiming that he did it unknowingly and wasn’t aware that the woman had a running tab.

One person commented, “Well you said unknowingly so he most likely will pay if you tell him what happened lol.”

