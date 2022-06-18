Woman Shares Uber Horror Story That Ended With Driver Being Removed From Her Home By Police

A woman’s scary story of her experience with a creepy Uber driver is now being used to warn others after 1.1 million people viewed her TikTok.

The video by user @cvillainnn describes her Uber experience, which begins with a seemingly innocent driver checking in on her with harmless intent — and ends with him requesting to be let into her apartment.

The TikToker says her Uber driver showed up at her house days after her ride.

The incident began with the woman needing an Uber to get her COVID vaccination back in the early day of the vaccine rollout.

Unfortunately, the only location giving the vaccinations was far from her place. So, she called an Uber.

When she finally got to her destination, the Uber driver told her that only a few Ubers were available in the area, so if she gave him her number, he would wait, and she could call him to drive her back home.

“I thought it made sense, and I agreed,” she adds in her video. “He didn’t give me any red flags because he was giving me, like, grandpa vibes because he was a really old man.”

It wasn’t long before she developed a bad feeling about her situation.

The Uber driver came to the door to check in on her as she was waiting for her 15-minute grace period for any potential side effects to end, which made her a little uneasy.

Once back in the car, she claims to have felt a “chill” down her spine while on their way back to her place when her driver saw she was getting sleepy and told her to take a nap in the back seat.

Uncomfortable, she stayed awake until he dropped her off.

She believed “that was the end of it” when she got home. However, a few days later, her Uber driver started texting her, first claiming to check in on her after her immunizations, then constantly.

“He started to text me periodically, like day after day…and I never responded,” she explained.

She claims she received a call from her Uber driver two weeks later while visiting her parents.

“He’s like, ‘Hey, I’m downstairs at your lobby. What’s your unit number? Buzz me in,’ and I was like, ‘Why are you in my house?’”

The TikToker eventually reached out to the concierge of her building and told him not to let the Uber driver in or give any of her information. She later reveals that the man had to be removed by police.

“I submitted a report to Uber, and I never heard from that driver again,” she concludes.

While millions of individuals use ride-sharing services like Uber and Lyft regularly without issue, accidents and potentially life-threatening circumstances still occur. And with how dangerous the world can be, we all must look out for each other.

Here are some tips to stay safe on your next Uber/Lyft ride.

1. Don’t use your exact address.

It’s a good idea to get picked up and dropped off from a secure location that isn’t precisely your house.

It’s not the best idea to give up your exact address to strangers, so if the weather isn’t bad, maybe it’s better to be dropped off about a block or two away from your destined location if you feel safe enough to walk a bit.

It’s also a good idea to be picked up and dropped off in a populated area that is safe and well-lit.

2. Check the car and license plate.

When you request an Uber/Lyft, you receive the driver’s photo, name, make/model of the car, and license plate number.

Making sure the driver and the license plate in the app match is one of the best methods to ensure you’re getting into the right car. It would be best if you never got into a vehicle that has a different driver, a different car, or a different license plate. If it doesn’t match, don’t get in the car.

3. Make some conversation.

Though many riders prefer a quiet drive, some small talk should always be shared before entering a stranger’s vehicle.

Before getting in, the driver should know your name and destination. Ask the driver to repeat your information to you— if they don’t recognize you, something is wrong.

I also recommend asking the driver’s name to ensure it matches the person on your app.

4. Watch where you sit.

If a driver asks you to sit in the front seat, don’t. It’s also not a good idea to sit directly behind the driver because you won’t be able to see what they’re doing.

The best location for a rider to sit is in the back seat on the passenger side. That way, everyone’s more comfortable, and you can see the things happening around you.

5. Do not share personal information.

Your driver does not need to know anything about you. The company will give them everything they need to pick you up and drop you off. Do not give any driver your personal information.

If a driver is asking too many questions, make things up.

6. Communication is key.

Once the Uber starts moving, call a trusted friend or family member and inform them that you are on your way to whatever location and let them know how long it’ll take you to get there.

If you don’t have anyone to contact, call yourself and leave a voicemail. This is done to alert the driver that you have others aware of your location.

Some rider-sharing apps will also allow you to share details about your ride with friends.

