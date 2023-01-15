Teenage Son Refuses To Cuddle With His Mom So She Made A Knitted Version Of Him

A mother found the perfect solution for when her son doesn't want to be near her, and all it includes is some yarn and needles.

Marieke Voorsluijs, a self-proclaimed "textiles enthusiast" from the Netherlands, decided to use her talents for something useful after realizing that her teenage son was starting to outgrow the want to spend time with his mother.

After her teenage son refused to cuddle, his mother decided to make a knitted version of him.

Voorsluijs' knitted version of her son first started gaining traction after she posted a self-submitted article to the viral site, Bored Panda.

The title of her article was, "My Son Doesn’t Want To Cuddle Anymore So I Knit A Cuddly Version Of Him," and in the post, Voorsluijs wrote about how her son was recently going through puberty.

She revealed that he had become more interested in spending time with his friends and phone, than with his mother.

“We laugh a lot about the stretching gap between his needs and mine. Him needing more of his own space and my covert needs to keep on smothering him with maternal love,” Voorsluijs explained.

In her post, she revealed that she has been knitting for her entire life, and often creates "weird things" out of yarn for her company, Club Geluk.

Some of their realistic designs include everyday items, such as hams, TVs, and plants with extreme detail.

However, Voorsluijs decided to test out her skills by making a knitted version of her son.

After speaking with her son, the two of them began working on the project, which she claimed indulged her "smother mother" tendencies, and it took two months to complete.

Voorsluijs shared that the knitted version replica consisted of 'characteristics' from each other sons.

"My knitted son consists of: a knitted head with a cap, hands with nails and watch, knitted trousers, a knitted sweater with an obstinate slogan, knitters sneakers, and knitted iPod," she described in the post.

Voorsluijs also pointed out that the finished project included "characteristics of both my sons."

"The older one had just grown so much during the process that the smaller one was only able to wear it when it was finished," she said.

Her younger son even helped out during the process of creating it, and Voorsluijs described the entire ordeal as being "a fun family art project."

From the various reactions Voorsluijs received while making the knitted version of her son, which ranged from "creepy to beautiful," she decided to take photos.

"The reactions during the process were so diverse, from creepy to beautiful, that we decided to make some photos in real life to place the weirdness in context,” she explained.

According to Mashable, the replica of Voorsluijs' son is also a wearable suit instead of a fully stuffed doll, and she can achieve the maximum amount of cuddling if her son chose to don the knitted version of himself.

“When it was finished we thought it would be a great idea for mothers with too much love for their children and need to cuddle. So they could knit [their] own cuddly son!”

Nia Tipton is a writer living in Brooklyn. She covers pop culture, social justice issues, and trending topics. Keep up with her on Instagram and Twitter.