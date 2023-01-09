Teen Tells Mom 'Life Would Be Better' Without Her So She Granted Him His Wish

Being a mother to a teenager can be quite challenging at times, especially when they start acting out.

For one mom, she decided to teach her teenage son a lesson after he threw an insulting remark toward her while she attempted to discipline him.

The mother's teenage son told her 'life would be better' without her, so she granted him his wish.

Posting to the subreddit "r/AmItheA--hole" (AITA) — a forum where users try to figure out if they were wrong or not in an argument that has been bothering them — the woman explained that her son, 14, had started acting out at home and at school.

In her Reddit post, the mom, 35, admitted that she'd tried to sit down with him and figure out what was happening.

"I was concerned if maybe it had something to do with myself or his father but he wouldn’t budge," she remarked.

She continued to ask him if there were any issues at school and feared that he was being bullied, already planning on transferring him somewhere else if that was the case.

He denied that he was getting bullied, and told his mom that "14-year-olds should act out a little."

"I told him his behavior was not allowed in my house. His behavior consisted [of] swearing at myself and his father, swearing at his teacher, and much more," she described.

As the two went back and forth for some time, that's when her son blurted out, "my life would be better if I didn't have a mother."

While the comment from her son hurt immensely, she decided to grant him his wish and went about her day.

She prepared dinner for her and her husband, leaving out her teenage son.

"When my son smelt food he came downstairs and asked where his [dinner] was. I responded 'I made dinner for myself and your dad. Since life is easier without a mom there’s some heatable food in the freezer.'"

Her son immediately became enraged, and stormed back into his room, not coming out until the next morning.

When he came down expecting breakfast, his mother kept up the act, telling him that he could make it himself since he didn't want to have a mom in the first place.

She also informed him that he would have to find his own way to school via the bus.

"After a few swears he made himself some cereal and took the bus."

It wasn't long before the mother started receiving calls from her mother-in-law, who she theorized had been informed of what was happening by her son.

Her mother-in-law accused her of being a "horrible mother," said she was starving her teenage son and called her "petty" for the punishment inflicted on her son.

"I thought this was a good way to discipline my child and make him grateful for everything he has. I’m starting to think I messed up," she concluded.

Most people who commented on the woman's Reddit post agreed that she was NTA (Not The A--hole).

Reddit users sided with the mom's punishment and pointed out that what her teenage son said to her initially was extremely hurtful.

"It’s not like you actually deprived him of anything. He still had access to food and a way to get to school. It was definitely petty, but he wasn’t harmed in any way," one user wrote.

Another user added, "He's 14, he should know better than to say things like that and learn there are consequences when he does."

"You just showed him what life was like without a [mother] — like what he said he wanted. You just proved to him how much you actually do for him and how much he takes you for granted," a third user chimed in.

She was able to teach him that his actions have consequences and maybe helped him realize how important having a good relationship with your mother really is.

Just because he's 14, doesn't mean that he should be disrespectful or act out, and hopefully, he learned his lesson.

Nia Tipton is a writer living in Brooklyn. She covers pop culture, social justice issues, and trending topics. Keep up with her on Instagram and Twitter.