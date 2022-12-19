Pregnant Woman Catches Husband & Mom Having An Affair After Going Through His Phone & Wants Advice

As the holiday season approaches, one woman wanted the greatest gift of all to be the announcement of her pregnancy now that she was four months pregnant, making it out of the first trimester with no complications.

However, one complication did arise when she made the mistake of searching through her husband’s phone while he was in the shower and discovered something that would alter her future forever.

She discovered that her husband had been sleeping with her mother while she was pregnant.

The 26-year-old posted about her living nightmare on Reddit's “r/TrueOffMyChest” subreddit.

“I honestly don’t know how to react,” she says of learning her husband, 30, is having an affair with her 52-year-old mother.

Try as she might, she claimed that she was working on reducing her stressors as it would be bad for the baby, but she was struggling to keep it all together amidst the news she discovered.

She revealed that she had her suspicions, but admitted that at first, he seemed “over the moon” about her pregnancy and was always kissing her and calling himself lucky.

“About 2 weeks after my surprise announcement, he stopped hugging me and kissing me like usual,” she confessed.

“He stopped eating the meals I’d make for him after work and said he already ate some fast food or something. I also noticed he had changed his lock screen which was a picture of us.”

She wasn’t sure if these things meant anything and tried not to read into it, but found out the truth three days ago on December 15, 2022.

While her husband was in the shower, she found texts, pictures, and videos they exchanged.

She saw photos of her mother in lingerie as her husband replied in kind with photos of his you-know-what, and even saw a message of him feeling ashamed.

“He had said that maybe they should stop since he didn’t want to hurt me but my mom said I wouldn’t get hurt as long as they kept it all a secret,” she said.

What upset her the most, however, was the message her mother had sent recently where she claimed to her husband that “our hearts want each other,” admitted her love for her daughter’s husband, expressed her sorrow that she would end up hurting her, and thanking him for helping her through her ex-husband’s passing.

“I think it’s important to know my father passed away about 5 years ago from a stroke and my mother said she refused to get back into dating or romance because my father is her ‘forever love and only and only,’” she wrote. “It’s absolute bulls--t.”

She sent herself all of the evidence, deleted any trace of it, and asked Redditors for advice on what she should do next.

Everyone told her that she should ‘get her ducks in a row’ and plan out her escape.

The overwhelming majority said that she should consider the marriage over, consult a divorce lawyer, and plan out her fight for custody of the child she would be having.

Not only that, but everyone said that she shouldn’t let them get away with it and told her to reveal everything to everyone once she got all of the legal issues out of the way.

“Contact a lawyer. Organize your finances. Map out a game plan,” the top comment reads. “If there is someone you can trust, maybe move in with them.”

“Don't keep this to yourself. Once you know what you're going to do (leave, kick him out...), let everyone know what has been going on. Do not let them get away with this.”

Aside from their sympathies, many people expressed their disgust with her husband and mother’s betrayals and seriously suggested she do her best to expose them.

“They are both disgusting & do not love you as they claim,” another user wrote. “Expose both of them & see how strong their love for each other is. Do not keep their secrets. But before confronting, first talk to a lawyer.”

Some people even got petty with it, claiming she should read all of the texts out during Christmas dinner or even make holiday cards out of them.

Whatever she decides to do, her holiday season is ramping up to be an unforgettable one.

Isaac Serna-Diez is an Assistant Editor who focuses on entertainment and news, social justice, and politics. Keep up with his rants about current events on his Twitter.