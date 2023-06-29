Pete Davidson Admits Himself To Rehab For The Third Time For A 'Tune-Up'

Pete Davidson has been admitted to a rehab facility in Pennsylvania. This marks Davidson’s third time in rehab, as he was previously admitted in 2017 and 2019.

The 29-year-old comedian is candid about his mental health struggles, speaking openly about his diagnosis of Borderline Personality Disorder (BPD) and PTSD.

Pete Davidson’s time in rehab for a mental health ‘tune-up’ is the ultimate act of self-care.

A source reported to Page Six that “Pete regularly goes to rehab for ‘tune ups’ and to take a mental break, so that’s what’s happening.” The source continued, explaining that “anyone who knows Pete knows that he will always step up and get help when he knows he needs it.”

Photo : GA Fullner / Shutterstock

One of the many struggles of battling mental health issues is the stigma surrounding them, including the deeply-ingrained belief that hospitalization is some form of failing to care for oneself when in reality, the opposite is true.

For someone to have the presence of mind to know they need help and seek that help out is courageous. It highlights the value of listening to yourself and asking for what you need.

According to the aforementioned source, he’s “taking a well-deserved break so he can focus on himself and learn to better deal with his PTSD issues.”

Davidson isn’t alone in his journey. The source reported that “he has a lot of people in his corner who love him and support him, and are proud of him.”

Davidson’s admission to rehab shows that he’s taking care of himself amidst a challenging situation.

Getting the help he needs shows his fortitude and strength. Davidson’s third entrance to rehab shouldn’t frame him as flawed or damaged, any more than anyone else in this world. Instead, his time in rehab should be viewed as taking the necessary steps to learn healthy coping skills.

In an interview with Glenn Close for Variety Magazine, Davidson spoke of the relief in receiving a mental health diagnosis.

“I got diagnosed with BPD a few years ago, and I was always just so confused all the time, and just thought something was wrong, and didn’t know how to deal with it,” he said. “Then, when somebody finally tells you, the weight of the world feels lifted off your shoulders. You feel so much better.”

The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) explains Borderline Personality Disorder as “a condition characterized by difficulties regulating emotion… [which can] lead to impulsivity, poor self-image, stormy relationships and intense emotional responses to stressors.”

NAMI estimates that 1.4% of adults in the US have Borderline Personality Disorder. The organization states that “BPD can be difficult to diagnose and treat, [though] Learning ways to cope with emotional dysregulation in a therapeutic setting is often the key to long-term improvement for those experiencing BPD.”

Davidson is doing everything right— he’s realized he needs extra support and he’s taken action to help himself. His admission into rehab highlights his enduring focus on asking for the help he needs.

Alexandra Blogier is a writer on YourTango's news and entertainment team. She covers celebrity gossip, pop culture analysis and all things to do with the entertainment industry.