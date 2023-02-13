Mom Surprises 'Ungrateful' Daughter With Brand New Tesla For Her 16th Birthday And She Throws A Tantrum

A mother wanted to surprise her 16-year-old daughter with an unforgettable gift: a brand-new Tesla car of her own.

While most teenagers would dream of being able to drive a car like this, the girl was less than impressed with her birthday present and demanded that her mother return it.

The mother was stunned by her daughter’s ungrateful attitude and decided to share a video of the incident to TikTok.

The girl threw a tantrum since a Tesla was not the car she requested for her 16th birthday.

In a video that has been viewed over 23 million times, proud mother Neshie was excited to surprise her daughter, Deaisha, with the expensive gift.

The car is parked in the driveway with a red ribbon on the front hood and a birthday balloon hanging from the driver’s window.

“I hope she’s gonna be very excited,” Neshie says from behind the camera. The enthusiastic mother heads inside the house and calls out to Deaisha, telling her to come outside for her surprise birthday gift.

The teen covers her eyes with a blindfold as her mother and younger brother lead her outside in front of the car.

Upon removing the blindfold and seeing her new Tesla, Deasiha’s reaction is not what Neshie had hoped for.

She stares at her mother in silence for a few moments before saying, “I didn’t want a Tesla. I don't like electric cars.”

She says that she asked for a pink Mercedes-Benz instead of the Tesla that was bought for her.

When Neshie attempts to explain to her daughter that a Tesla is a better option than a Mercedes-Benz, she fires back claiming that she does not want to deal with having to charge her car to use it.

“Girl, you better be grateful that you even got a damn car!” Neshie insists. Her younger son chimes in, encouraging his older sister to “be grateful.”

When the mother gives a second surprise to her daughter, an envelope containing $1,600, she is furious, claiming that it “isn’t enough” money.

“This is all you got me for my 16th birthday?!” Deaisha hollers at Neshie.

She then proceeds to storm inside the house, dubbing it the “worst birthday ever” before slamming the front door.

Neshie was shocked by the teenager’s unexpected reaction and apologized to viewers for her “embarrassing” behavior.

TikTok users were disgusted by the ungrateful teen’s response to the gift.

“ If my parents get me a Tesla I will jump to the moon and back to earth,” one user commented. “You’re a good mom keep it up.”

“She’s been acting that way it screams entitlement,” another user shared.

“Bruh. If my parents got me a car that is 100 years old I would literally be happy no matter what. A car is a car,” another user pointed out.

“If I was your daughter I would be so grateful,” another added.

Other users slammed Neshie for seemingly spoiling her children with expensive gifts, believing that was the reason behind her daughter’s attitude.

“She needs to be grounded to learn a valuable lesson,” one user suggested.

Thankfully, Neshie took the advice and decided to confiscate all of her daughter’s electronics and personal items for three months.

The mother updated viewers in a follow-up video, reporting that she had stripped her daughter of her phone, iPad, computer, television, car keys, and a few other items that she used daily.

Neshie hopes that this will be a wake-up call for her daughter and that her attitude will improve.

She also has a message for those who criticized her for gifting Deaisha the car in the first place.

Neshie describes herself as a “great parent” doing the best she can by providing her children with the things she never had growing up.

Hopefully, her daughter learns to appreciate the gifts she receives, even if they are not a pink Mercedes-Benz.

