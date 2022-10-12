A Mother Is Criticized For Photoshopping 8-Year-Old Daughter's Body In Facebook Post

One woman on Facebook is accused of potentially projecting her body image issues on her young daughter.

The woman posted an image of her three young kids on the social media platform and captioned it “First Day of 1st, 4th and 6th grade! How?”

The mother is receiving backlash for photoshopping her 8-year-old daughter.

The shocking post was re-posted to the Reddit thread called “r/insaneparents” where users can post about “woo-woo anti-vax groups on Facebook and do things harmful (directly and indirectly) to their children.”

The daughter was photoshopped to have a cinched waist while her two sons were left without the editing treatment.

Source: Reddit

The image was posted in the group captioned “This woman constantly photoshops her daughter’s body to look like this. She’s E I G H T.”

Immediately, Redditors flocked to the post to express their disgust and criticisms of the mother involved — the post has received over 2.3k comments.

Many Redditors had a lot to say about the mother's actions.

“Sexualizing your own eight-year-old for Facebook is a new low bar but I'm somehow not surprised,” one user commented.

Another user even commented about the long-term effect an image like this can have on the daughter, “That poor girl is going to suffer serious childhood trauma, and have mental and body issues as an adult. Attracted to toxic relationships. So on…”

The Reddit thread moderator posted a poll to declare if the image was “Insane, Not Insane, and Fake.”

108 users voted the image was insane, one voted not insane, and three voted it was fake.

Many users are bashing the mother and stating that it is a mere reflection of her own insecurities.

“You know how sometimes women get weird about their daughters like if the daughter is overweight or homely, it’s somehow a reflection on mom?” a user writes.

“I’m guessing this lady thinks her daughter looks dumpy in photos so she’s “fixing” it to make herself look like she could never have produced anything but a willowy beauty,” the user continues.

“But she doesn’t have an eye for retouched photos, so she’s missing all the adjacent warping and other weirdness that gives it away, so she thinks she can get away with it.”

The mother claims her daughter “just looks like that” and deletes all comments surrounding her editing her body, but she can't fool everyone.

"Who's this lady fooling? No one's arms look like that. I legitimately laughed at the sh--ty photoshop, TBH," wrote one user.

Despite the reactions — which the mother also receives on Facebook — she continues to edit her daughter's body in photos.

Annabelle Miller is a writer for YourTango based in Connecticut. She covers news, celebrity gossip, and pop culture topics.