Mom Punishes Son By Forcing Him To Drink Hot Sauce And Take Cold Showers

In 2011, Jessica Beagley, an Alaskan mother of six, was charged with one count of misdemeanor child abuse after her appearance on Dr. Phil.

The intense investigation began after the then 36-year-old mother appeared on Dr. Phil’s “Mommy Confessions” in November of 2010.

Beagley expressed she was having trouble disciplining her seven-year-old child, Kristoff.

A home video was shot by her 10-year-old daughter that disgusted the audience.

The video revealed the mother punishing her son by forcing him to drink hot sauce and take a cold shower.

Beagley and her police officer husband adopted twin boys from Russia at five years old — the boy seen in the video is one of the adoptive sons.

Footage showed Beagley reprimanding her son for lying about getting “three cards pulled,” a noncompliance discipline at school.

The son tells her he lied because he did not want to get in trouble at home.

Beagley took her son to the bathroom where she put hot sauce in his mouth and continued to scold him telling him “don't spit it out”.

She then forced him to take a cold shower as further punishment — the boy can be heard screaming.

'Dr. Phil' audience members were shocked by the mother's punishment of the child.

“When [he] gets a cold shower, I am at the end of my rope," the mother stated on the show, "Nothing's gotten the results that I want."

"We've tried a lot of different things to punish the kids," Beagley admitted.

She confessed to spanking the child as well as making him do jump jacks until exhaustion.

The mother reveals that her son is "the biggest stress in my life."

The viral video was posted to a Reddit thread where some users were disgusted and others said they were treated the same way as a child.

One user commented on the thread “I don't f---ing care how much of a pain in the a-- that kid might be. This is child abuse plain and simple.”

“My mom used the Tobasco method on me too. Fortunately, her demeanor was far more composed, she was not emotionally abusing me, but sure as h--- teaching me a lesson,” another user commented.

Following court proceedings, the mother ended up receiving three years of probation, a 180-day suspended jail sentence, and a $2,500 fine according to CBS news.

Prosecutors accused Beagley of using the video punishing her son as a ploy to be featured on the "Dr. Phil" show.

