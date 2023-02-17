6'1" Man Spends 5-Hour Flight Kicking The Back Of Woman's Seat After She Sat In His Assigned Seat & Refused To Move

Flying is already difficult enough with the early wake-ups, the stressfulness of getting through security, and dragging heavy luggage through the airport.

Most of us wish for a smooth flight, although sometimes we cannot even be granted that, especially with unruly passengers.

One man shared his unpleasant experience with a fellow plane passenger who was sitting in his assigned seat, and how he got the ultimate revenge on her during the flight.

The passenger refused to move from the man’s assigned seat since she did not want to sit with the person who was next to her.

Sharing his story to the subreddit thread, r/pettyrevenege, the man revealed what happens to passengers who refuse to move out of his seat.

He was flying from Florida to California to visit a friend. According to his ticket, he was assigned an aisle seat toward the back of the plane.

However, upon boarding the plane, the man realized that there was a young woman in his seat. “So I point out ‘hey, sorry you are probably in the wrong seat’ and show her my ticket,” he wrote.

“With an eye roll that could have sounded like she was playing Yahtzee, she says ‘oh I'm 24C."

The woman’s seat was directly behind the man’s and when he glanced over at the row, he realized why the woman was refusing to sit there.

“There is a 300-400 pound female sitting in the middle seat,” the man shared. The seat was also not ideal for him to sit in either, as he is 6’1’’ and 230 pounds.

Still, the woman refused to allow him to sit in his assigned seat. “After a 15-second stare down I say ‘well?’ and she says she is 'comfortable already' and 'not moving' and 'wants to sleep' blah blah,” he wrote.

Left with no choice, he was forced to sit in her assigned seat. Luckily, he formulated an ultimate revenge plan for the difficult passenger.

“Real dumb to put someone upset with you in the seat behind you,” he pointed out.

The man proceeded to kick the back of the woman’s seat every two minutes and pull on the back of it each time he got up.

“I proceeded to set a silent timer on my phone that went off every two minutes to remind myself to kick her seat violently,” he shared. “And then every time the seat belt sign went off I'd get up, grabbing the top of the seat to lift myself up pulling her seat back and forth.”

He even admitted that one time he accidentally pulled her hair since it was draped over the seat.

“Safe to say she had lots of extra 'turbulence' and got absolutely no sleep,” the man wrote. “There were MANY death stares and head turns. Each time I would just smile and wave.”

The man was confident that the woman wouldn’t flag down a flight attendant to complain since she was not in the correct seat, to begin with.

Some Reddit users applauded the man’s revenge.

“Sounds like OP [original poster] had more fun and a much more eventful trip than just letting the attendant take care of it,” one user commented.

“Every two minutes for five hours? That's some next-level dedication, but worth it,” another user shared. “Some people might say she won....but man, that's a ton of disruption for a long time.”

However, others believed that the man should have reported the woman to a flight attendant so that he could sit in the seat he paid for.

“The petty revenge isn’t worth it to me. What’s worth it is forcing her to sit in the seat she paid for, while I sit in the seat I paid for. End of story,” one user wrote.

“Nah, sorry man but you gotta call the flight attendant. They'll take care of it for you,” another user pointed out.

“If she tries to pull something on you then you can call the attendant back. Best case scenario, the flight attendant will actually upgrade you if possible.”

Megan Quinn is a writer at YourTango who covers entertainment and news, self, love, and relationships.