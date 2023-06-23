Man Leaves His Sister's Wedding Early After She Wanted To Keep His Husband Out Of The Group Photo Because He Was 'Ruining The Aesthetic'

"My sister, Anne, got married on Saturday. My husband of 7 years, Mark, was there with me and up until one point, [it] was an amazing evening," a man wrote in a confessional, posted to the subreddit "r/AmItheA--hole" (AITA).

The subreddit is an online forum where users try to figure out if they were wrong or not in an argument that has been bothering them.

He left his sister's wedding early after she didn't want his husband in the group photo.

In his Reddit post, he explained that once his sister's wedding was over, she wanted to take a photo of her and all of their siblings together with their respective partners. Upon hearing that, he and Mark lined up with everyone to take the picture.

"When Anne saw that my husband was standing next to me, she shook her head and said something about him 'ruining the aesthetic,'" he recalled. "Apparently, her plan was to put one man and one woman next to each other alternately."

As a solution, their younger sister who didn't have a partner offered to stand in between him and Mark to appease Anne; however, she still refused to change her mind. "I thought that was a great solution, but Anne disagreed and told Mark to get out of the picture."

"He’s quite introverted and tries to avoid confrontation under all circumstances, so he simply complied and told me not to get angry, but it was obvious that he was hurt and disappointed by being left out."

Despite his husband not wanting to make a big deal out of it, he admitted that he was still quite angry about how his sister was acting.

He insisted that he understood his sister had a specific vision for how she wanted her wedding photos to look, but pointed out that the idea his younger sister came up with seemed like a reasonable solution. The entire debacle immediately turned him off, and he proceeded to leave the wedding early with Mark.

"I congratulated Anne and her husband one last time, but then I said my goodbyes. When I was asked why we were leaving early (especially before taking the pictures), I said that I didn’t feel like our presence was wanted," he continued.

Since the entire wedding incident, he revealed that Anne has accused him of being "overdramatic" for "making a fuss over nothing." Along with Anne, he claimed that the rest of his family also agreed that he was in the wrong for leaving the wedding early, despite his sister making his husband feel unwelcome.

"[Except] for my youngest sister, the rest of the family supports Anne and thinks that leaving early was going too far and that I should’ve sucked it up instead of ruining her big day."

Most Reddit users sided with him and agreed that he made the right decision to leave the wedding.

"She expects you [to] celebrate her marriage while she disrespects yours. Good on you for respecting your husband," one Reddit user pointed out.

Another user agreed, writing, "What was the reason for all the other spouses to be included and not your husband? What is the issue your sister has with him because it can't be 'the aesthetic?' That just makes no sense."

"I'd have left as well. Ask your siblings what THEY would have done after having their spouse dissed."

A third user chimed in, "You did try to suck it up by going along with your younger sister's suggestion. That still wasn't good enough. The bride didn't want a gay couple in her pictures. Well, she got what she wanted."

