Khloe Kardashian Says She ‘Can't Stand’ People Who Eat Ice Cream & ‘Complain About Being Fat’ — After Years Of Slamming Her Fat-Shamers

Salt, Fat-phobic, Acid, Heat. Khloé Kardashian is receiving backlash after an old video of her talking about how she "can't stand" fat people resurfaced.

That's right. The same multi-millionaire who said “my weight doesn’t define who I am,” also said, "I can't stand people who are, like, eating a bucket of Haagen-Dazs ice cream and they are like, 'I'm so fat.'"

"And like, they won't work out, they won't change their diet, they won't drink more water, they won't whatever, but they're complaining, complaining, complaining," she complained, complained, complained.

Khloe Kardashian is being criticized for resurfaced, fatphobic comments.

In a resurfaced interview clip that is now being spread online, Kardashian appears out of touch with the reality of weight loss, gain and disordered eating.

I could not imagine publicly hating myself for years…just to do an interview like this. The disconnection from reality is deep…af. pic.twitter.com/37ABn1Xz5A — Sailor Spoons (@GoodbyeSpoons) August 25, 2021

Her criticisms of fat people didn't stop there. "I'm like well, you're always going to be in this victimized state because you're literally not doing any-," she complained again.

"You're not being self aware. You're not even looking at your own reflection, saying, 'okay, what can I do to change things about myself?' It's everybody else's fault."

Kardashian knows all too well what it's like to struggle with her weight and body image. She's the crowned champion of giving her haters the middle finger when it comes to making rude and inappropriate comments about her weight.

So it makes no sense why Kardashian felt the need to lash out at fat people now that she's lost a lot of weight.

“Khloé Kardashian is really saying this with her whole chest as if she doesn’t have personal trainers and plastic surgeons sculpting her body for her,” someone tweeted. “Throwback to when she used to be the like-able sister.”

"She bought a whole new body and now acts like this?!" another former Kardashian fan tweeted.

"I used to love her so much because she wasn't like her sisters. But honestly f*** her. I went through an ED for 15 years because people said shit like this to me and now I'm sick from it. I hope she realizes what she said."

Khloé Kardashian has been the victim of fatphobia herself.

There is far too much pressure on fat people to alter their bodies for the sake of desire and approval.

Kardashian, who was labeled as the "fat sister" for so long, should know better.

"I'm a size 6/8," she once said, "If I weren't in Hollywood world, no one would ever say I was fat."

On an episode of Khloe and Lamar, she even broke down in tears after being fat-shamed by the media.

Khloe's comments are out of touch.

Not everyone can afford to spend their money and time on fitness and a well-balanced diet.

It's so easy for Khloé Kardashian to criticize fat people when she can drop as much money as she wants to alter her body.

The Kardashians are bursting with wealth. When professional chefs, personal trainers, and plastic surgeons are at your beck and call, changing your physical appearance are all within the realm of financial possibilities.

​For some, those services aren’t even within the realm of financial possibilities. Ice cream is a whole lot cheaper than a personal chef, dietician, and fitness trainer.

Not everyone has the time to get “swol” or stick-thin. Not everyone has the funds to gorge on baked salmon every night for dinner — or get plastic surgery.

Do I believe that Kardashian works hard? Yes. When she implies that fat people would rather victimize themselves than grow and change, do I think she has a valid point? No, definitely not.

There’s this misconception that fat people don’t work hard, work out, or work it.

Just because people aren’t putting their time and energy into their body, doesn’t mean that they aren’t looking in the mirror, or that they're not self-aware.

How many articles need to be published about how toxic diet culture is before we finally learn to take a hint, huh?

And where are these so-called "buckets of Haagan-Dasz ice cream" available for purchase? Sounds delicious.

Izzy Casey is a writer who covers pop culture, entertainment, and news for YourTango.