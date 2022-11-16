Groom Gets Carried Down The Aisle In A Coffin On His Wedding Day — He's Accused Of Being 'Disrespectful'

While some newlywed couples tend to go big when executing their wedding celebrations, one groom took it a bit too far.

In a TikTok video, one of the guests at their friend's wedding recorded the unconventional way that the groom decided to arrive at the aisle on his special day.

The groom was filmed being carried down the aisle while laying in a coffin.

The grim choice immediately went viral after being captured by one of the attendees at the ceremony, who was left shocked at the over-the-top entrance.

“Is this a funeral?? No, this is how my friend decided to walk down the aisle,” the wedding guest captioned the short clip.

The footage shows a few bridesmaids and several groomsmen seen hauling a black coffin from the trunk of a car. The other guests standing by their chairs at the outdoor ceremony appeared confused as they watched, while others were filming.

After the groomsmen and bridesmaids finally got the coffin out of the car, they began carrying it down the aisle, much to the bewilderment of the wedding guests.

The bridesmaids were seen struggling to hold the coffin upright but were finally able to make it to the end of the aisle where they pivoted the coffin and laid it down on the grass.

Once they lined up the coffin, the wedding photographer began snapping photos as the lid was opened and the groom began to climb out.

As the groom exits in a white blazer and black tie, the officiant of the ceremony can be seen in the background staring in surprise.

“Tell me you’re dramatic without telling me you’re dramatic,” the wedding guest captioned the video.

The groom was criticized by other users for his entrance.

"I would literally cancel this wedding,” one user declared, while another added that they would have divorced their husband if he'd pulled a stunt like that.

A second user chimed in, writing that they found the entire debacle "kinda cute."

"I actually thought this was kinda cute, I interpret it as like 'I was dead before I met you' or 'my life didn’t truly start until I met you.'"

Another user added, "Tell me your marriage is doomed without telling me it’s doomed!!"

Other users accused the groom of trying to upstage his bride and questioned if she had any say in his decision to arrive in a coffin.

"I need to see the bride,” a fourth user remarked, “because if she isn’t 3x as dramatic as him then I don’t want any of it!”

