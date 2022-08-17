Inside Ezra Miller’s Troubled Childhood Of Abuse & Trauma As They Seek Treatment Following Recent Controversies

After months of concerning allegations, Ezra Miller’s representatives have revealed that the actor is seeking mental health treatment.

“The Flash” star, who uses they/them pronouns, was recently charged with felony buglary in Vermont, the latest in a long list of legal issues and accusations of abuse, grooming, and violence.

Miller, who was once an important figure for non-binary representation in Hollywood, has become one of the industry’s more controversial stars.

Their own childhood was marred by traumatic experiences that have created complex mental health struggles for the 29-year-old.

Ezra Miller says they experienced abuse in their childhood.

In two separate November 2018 interviews, Miller claimed they experienced sexual trauma while underage.

While appearing in The Hollywood Reporter’s “Next Gen” issue at the height of the #MeToo movement, they claimed they had their own experience involving a director and producer.

"They gave me wine and I was underaged," they recalled. "They were like, 'Hey, want to be in our movie about gay revolution?' And I was like, 'No, you guys are monsters.'"

“That’s what Hollywood is. I thought we all knew we were sex workers.”

Days later, Miller appeared in an issue of Playboy in which they detailed another sexual abuse story that occurred during their childhood.

“I’ve survived abuse for sure, for sure, in a lot of capacities, starting from a pretty young age,” they said.

“There was a close friend who I had a sexual relationship with who really, really turned on me in a violent way. So that ‘Perks’ story was pretty close to home for me.”

Here, Miller reference to their role in “Perks of Being A Wallflower” in which they played Patrick, a gay teen who is attacked by the high school football star with whom he is surreptitiously hooking up.

“I’ve been attacked repeatedly in my life—I’ve been attacked by f–king bigots, man,” they continued.

“Of course, I’ve been in audition situations where sexuality was totally being leveraged. It’s really important to acknowledge the diversity of voices who have experienced this shit, and all genders, all capacities, all types of people. Everyone is victim to it. Everyone is a survivor of it.”

Ezra Miller says they experienced a ‘crisis.’

In a statement shared by their representatives following their recent controversies, Miller apologized for their actions.

“Having recently gone through a time of intense crisis, I now understand that I am suffering complex mental health issues and have begun ongoing treatment,” Miller says.

“I want to apologize to everyone that I have alarmed and upset with my past behavior. I am committed to doing the necessary work to get back to a healthy, safe and productive stage in my life.”

Miller has been accused by several parents of grooming young fans and behaving inappropriately toward children.

In early August, police searched Miller’s Vermont estate hoping to track down a missing mother and her three children, due to concerns that the children were staying in a home containing unattended guns and bullets.

The mother had previously told Rolling Stone that Miller helped her and her children escape an abusive relationship by offering her shelter on their property.

Miller claimed the mother and children were no longer at their home but it is unclear where they are now.

