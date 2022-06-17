Timeline Of Ezra Miller’s Arrests, Grooming Allegations & Controversies As Actor Remains Missing With Teen Fan

"Flash" star Ezra Miller has gone from being a beloved Hollywood star and an important figure for non-binary representation, to becoming a person now feared by the community who once looked up to them.

The actor has made headlines recently for their many outbursts and arrests but things have taken a darker turn after two families accused them of acting inappropriately toward their children.

These allegations are the latest in a growing list of controversies surrounding the "Perks of Being A Wallflower" actor.

Here is a timeline of allegations against Ezra Miller:

Ezra Miller was accused of choking a fan after a video circulated.

In April 2020, a video was shared on Twitter that showed Miller appearing to choke a fan before pushing her to the ground outside a bar in Reykjavík, Iceland.

Miller was allegedly confronted by a group of "overeager" fans, where one of the women in the group approached the actor with her hands waving in the air, to which Miller responded, "Do you wanna fight?"

Miller wrapped their hands around the woman's neck, push her against a dumpster, and then to the ground.

cannot stop thinking about ezra miller choke slamming a fan pic.twitter.com/7GS1TdQOq8 — vic (@radioheadbby) July 29, 2020

The person filming initially doesn't step in, but as the woman hits the ground, the man's concerned voice can be heard repeatedly saying, "Woah bro, bro, bro,” before stopping the video.

Fans weren't able to figure out if the video had started off as a joke before escalating into something serious, but a source at the bar claimed the incident was not a joke and Miller was escorted off the property by bar staff.

Miller never addressed the video or issued an apology, but attracted hoards of backlash for the physical altercation.

Ezra Miller shared a video message to the Ku Klux Klan.

On January 28, 2022, Miller uploaded a video to his now-deactivated Instagram a North Carolina chapter of the Ku Klux Klan to die by suicide.

The "Justice League" actor posted the video to their Instagram account, telling members of the chapter they should be "killing yourselves" with their own guns, or "we'll do it for you if that's what you want."

I PROMISE you you’ll never guess what Ezra is about to say in this video@ pic.twitter.com/k1rszvbSjl — (@theeSNYDERVERSE) January 27, 2022

Miller doesn't reveal what prompted them to make the video in the first place, and a connection between the town in North Carolina, identified by Miller as Beulaville, and the KKK was not immediately evident.

The seemingly unprompted video has led many to wonder if Miller, who has spoken openly about experiencing sexual abuse and suicidal ideation, was going through a mental health crisis.

Ezra Miller was arrested in Hawaii on March 29, 2022.

Miller was arrested in Hilo, Hawaii after allegedly acting disorderly at a bar.

Police allege Miller became “agitated” while patrons sang karaoke and began yelling “obscenities.”

In a public statement, police alleged that the actor “grabbed the microphone from a 23-year-old woman singing karaoke and later lunged at a 32-year-old man playing darts.”

The bar owner asked Miller to calm down several times which they allegedly did not obey.

Miller was released on bail the same day.

A video was also released of an altercation Miller had with police in Hawaii weeks earlier.

A Hawaii couple filed a restraining order against Ezra Miller.

Weeks after their arrest, Miller was accused of threatening a couple who allegedly provided him a home to stay in while they were in Hawaii.

In court documents obtained by Radar, the anonymous couple claimed Miller was staying with them after meeting in Hawaii.

The husband claimed he bailed the actor out of jail after their Hilo arrest before they threatened the couple in their home ours later.

"On 3/28/22, [Ezra] burst into the bedroom of the Petitioners and threatened [husband] saying "I will bury you and your s--- wife."

"[Ezra] stole the passport of [wife] and the wallet which included SS card, driver license, bank cards, among other things of [husband.]"

Ezra Miller's alleged ex accused them of abuse in a viral video.

In a viral TikTok, Mia Solange accused the actor of being abusive during their relationship without going into details about the allegations.

Bruises allegedly inflicted by Miller were also shared.

Ezra Miller was accused of grooming Tokata Iron Eyes.

In June 2022, The parents of the 18-year-old climate activist requested a court issued a protective order against Miller, stating in court documents that Miller began grooming their child when they were was 12 and Miller was 23.

“Ezra uses violence, intimidation, threat of violence, fear, paranoia, delusions, and drugs to hold sway over a young adolscent Tokata,” the document said.

The parents also accuse Miller of influencing their child’s decision to come out as nonbinary but an Instagram account presuming to belong to Takota denied the claims. The court has been unable to locate Miller to serve the papers.

A mother of a 12-year-old requested an order of protection against Ezra Miller.

On June 15, the family were granted an order of protection following a February incident in which Miller threatened them and acted inappropriately to their non-binary child at their Greenfield, Massachusetts home.

Miller allegedly came to the home armed and wearing a bulletproof vest, though the family were initially unaware of the weapon.

A conversation about board games allegedly went sideways when Miller claimed that the board game Parcheesi had Rastafarian roots.

A visiting neighbor, who is Black, questioned Miller as to which sect of the Rastafari movement it originated from.

“At this point, Ezra explodes and started screaming directly into my face,” the visiting neighbor told The Daily Beast.

“They said, ‘You don’t even know what the f-ck you’re talking about. What did you say to me? What did you just say to me?!’”

“I was very caught off-guard,” the neighbor added. “Then they opened up their jacket—they had this, like, big Sherpa jacket—and they opened up one side of their jacket, you could see a gun, and they said, ‘Talking like that could get you into a really serious situation.’”

According to the mother, the neighbor and the child, Miller then began acting inappropriately with the then-11-year-old child.

Miller allegedly told them, “I’ve talked extensively with your child, and they have a lot of power to them. At one point, you’re going to realize that you don’t have any control over them anymore. They’re an elevated being, and they would be lucky to have someone like me guide them.”

Miller allegedly pestered the child with compliments, moving their chair closer to them, and requesting the actor add them on Instagram.

Miller allegedly returned to pester the family in April, May, and on June 4 dressed as a cowboy.

During the visit in June, the child expressed interest in horses to which Miller said they would acquire several horses so the child could assist them in caring for the herd on their Vermont farm, which struck the parents as inappropriate.

The child also claimed they felt uncomfortable after Miller repeatedly hugged them, pressing their bodies close together.

Nia Tipton is a writer living in Brooklyn. She covers pop culture, social justice issues, and trending topics. Follow her on Instagram.