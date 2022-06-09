'Flash' Star Ezra Miller’s Alleged Victim Breaks Silence On Accusations That They Have Been Groomed Since Age 12

Actor Ezra Miller is being accused of grooming now 18-year-old non-binary activist, Tokata Iron Eyes, from the age of 12, as their parents seek court intervention.

According to legal court documents filed in Standing Rock Sioux Tribal Court on June 7, Tokata's parents, attorney and activist Chase Iron Eyes, and his pediatrician wife Sara Jumping Eagle, claim: "Ezra uses violence, intimidation, threat of violence, fear, paranoia, delusions, and drugs to hold sway over a young adolescent Tokata.”

The parents allege that Miller, now 29, has been manipulating and controlling their daughter since the two first met back in 2016 at Standing Rock Reservation in North Dakota. They say Miller "took an immediate and apparently innocent liking" to Tokata at the time.

After meeting Tokata, Miller allegedly flew them to London while they were filming 'Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them' in 2017.

The parents say concern over their daughter spending time with Miller heightened after 'The Flash' actor began giving Tokata drugs and alcohol, mainly marijuana and LSD, which they claim was consistent with a “pattern of corrupting a minor."

Both Miller and Tokata are use they/them pronouns.

Who is Tokata Iron Eyes?

Tokota is an activist and member of the Standing Rock Sioux tribe. They are also one of the youth leaders of "Rezpect Our Water," a campaign against the proposed route of the Dakota Access Pipeline.

Their activism started when they were only nine years old, when they testified against a uranium mine in the Black Hills.

In September 2019, Tokata met Greta Thunberg, another young activist, and the two hosted a series of rallies about climate change and the proposed Keystone XL Pipeline the following month.

The rallies were hosted at the Red Cloud Indian School on the Pine Ridge Reservation in South Dakota, where Tokata was a student; at the Youth Climate Activism Panel in Rapid City, South Dakota; and at Standing Rock High School in Fort Yates, North Dakota

Tokata also served on the board of a new sustainable energy group called Indigenized Energy.

In January 2020, they were featured on Disney+ in an episode of Marvel's Hero Project as "Thrilling Tokata," and in May 2020, they were named one of the Ms. Foundation’s 2020 Women of Vision.

They also received the Peggy C. Charren Free to Be You and Me Award.

Tokata has denied that Ezra Miller groomed and abused them.

After the allegations made by their parents, Tokata spoke out against them in a statement, regarding the entire situation as "tragic."

“My comrade Ezra Miller for the entirety of the aforementioned era has only provided loving support and invaluable protection throughout this period of loss," Tokata wrote in a statement shared on their Instagram.

Tokata's parents said that their child had dropped out of college in December 2021 and that they traveled to Miller's home in Vermont in January.

Tokata reportedly didn't have their driver's license, bank cards, or keys, preventing them from leaving on their own accord.

When Tokata arrived back home, they spent three weeks "detoxifying" and then flew back to New York City to reunite with Miller, the parents claim.

From New York City, Miller and Tokata flew to Los Angeles and Hawaii, where Miller got into legal troubles and was arrested.

Tokata's parents claim Miller influenced them to identify as non-binary transgender.

Their parents also allege in court documents that their child was previously identifying as “non-binary, queer, gay,” but claimed that Miller has since convinced them that they are non-binary transgender.

"I am an adult and I a deserve to feel authority in my own body,” Tokata wrote, adding, “It is no one's business, my choices are my own, and as to the nature of police intervention in my ‘case’ it is unnecessary and it is a waste of time and resource.”

