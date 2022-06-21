Elon Musk's Anti-Trans Comments May Reveal How He Really Feels About His Daughter’s Transition

Elon Musk's sociopolitical views have become increasingly more right-leaning in recent years and it appears that may now be taking a toll on his relationship with his children.

Musk's daughter has reportedly filed legal documents to change her name from her birth-given name, Xavier Musk, to Vivian Jenna Wilson.

The 18-year-old, who is transgender, is opting to take her mother's last name and cites her reason for the name change as, "Gender Identity and the fact that I no longer live with or wish to be related to my biological father in any way, shape or form."

The documents were filed back in April 2022 but were only just recently found on PlainSite.org and were filed through the Los Angeles County Superior Court in Santa Monica as a request for a new name and birth certificate.

While Musk is notoriously private about his children with ex-wife Justine Wilson, the filing reveals some family tensions that have been brewing and Musk's old tweets may be a clue as to why.

Elon Musk’s anti-trans comments have resurfaced after his daughter came out.

In July 2020, long before his revelation that he was switching from voting Democrat to voting Republican, he tweeted a controversial two-word opinion that received loads of backlash from people online as well as his then-girlfriend, Grimes.

“Pronouns suck,” he wrote.

Pronouns suck — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 25, 2020

"I love you but please turn off ur phone or give me a [call],” Grimes tweeted in response. “I cannot support hate. Please stop this. I know this isn't your heart."

Despite the backlash, he didn’t actually elaborate on his views or beliefs on the matter, once again posting an offensive meme on December 14, 2021, regarding pronouns.

After facing backlash once again, he tweeted two days later on December 16, 2021, that "I absolutely support trans, but all these pronouns are an esthetic nightmare."

He backed up this claim by pointing out a tweet that was sent out by Tesla in 2017 that announced they had received a perfect score in “LGBTQ equality” for the fourth year in a row.

Earlier in June, Elon Musk voiced his support for Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

DeSantis is famous for his support of the “Don’t Say Gay” bill in Florida and was given a rating of 0 by the Human Rights Campaign when it comes to his LGBT-related voting record.

On June 11, 2022, he tweeted about his confusion with gender identity once again.

"We are simultaneously being told that gender differences do not exist and that genders are so profoundly different that irreversible surgery is the only option," he wrote in response to a think piece. "Perhaps someone wiser than me can explain this dichotomy."

Despite all of that, the Tesla CEO shares that he has nothing but love for all of his children — wishing all of his followers a “Happy Father’s Day” this past Sunday and saying "I love all my kids so much."

Isaac Serna-Diez is an Assistant Editor who focuses on entertainment and news, social justice, and politics. Since graduating from Rutgers University, he spends most of his free time gaming or playing a fictional sport. Keep up with his rants about current events on his Twitter.