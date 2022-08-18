Elon Musk Slammed For Tweet Saying 'Being A Mom' Is As Important As A Career

Elon Musk is at it again stirring controversy with his statements. This time, the billionaire has sparked a parenting debate on Twitter.

The Tesla founder, who has eight children by three different women, is facing backlash after his comments about motherhood and careers.

Elon Musk claimed 'being a mom' is as important as having a career.

“Being a Mom is just as important as any career,” Musk said in a tweet on August 17.

Being a Mom is just as important as any career — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 17, 2022

While the majority of us can agree with that claim, Musk came under fire due to his own role as a father.

Many users left snarky comments about his treatment of women and the children he allegedly refuses to care for.

“Did you get another employee pregnant Elon?” one user commented, seemingly jabbing at the rumor that Musk fathered twins with one of his executives, Shivon Zilis.

Did you get another employee pregnant Elon? — Suspected Saboteur (@ShortingIsFun) August 17, 2022

“You have been making a lot of moms lately Elon,” another user wrote.

The CEO of Tesla Motors has ten children — including a son who passed away from SIDS in 2002. He has five children with his ex-wife, Canadian author Justine Wilson, two children with his ex-girlfriend, Canadian singer Grimes, and has twins with one of his former executives.

You have been making a lot of moms lately Elon. — Mohit (@HumourTumorr) August 17, 2022

His tweet, in which he notably ignored the importance of "being a father" seems to neglect the reality that many don't have the luxury of choosing to be a mother instead of having a career and have to attempt to do both — often in unequal circumstances.

In fact, Musk's own success is in part owed to the mothers of his children who have been willing to raise his children while he pursues his career, even at the expense of his own responsibilities as a father.

One of his children, Vivian Jenna Wilson, who is transgender, filed a request to change her last name to her mother’s maiden name earlier this year. She claims that she no longer wants to be related to her biological father in “any way, shape or form" due to their lack of relationship.

Musk made transphobic tweets poking fun at pronouns back in 2020. “Pronouns suck,” he said in a since-deleted tweet.

“I love you but please turn off your phone and give me a call. I cannot support hate. Please stop this. I know this isn’t your heart,” his ex- Grimes replied to the tweet.

Musk has not publicly recognized his feud with his daughter. On Father’s Day, he tweeted acknowledging all of his children. “I love all my kids so much,” he wrote in a tweet.

Megan Quinn is a writer at YourTango who covers entertainment and news, self, love, and relationships.