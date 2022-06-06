Disney Responds To Video Of Employee Ruining Couple's Proposal

A marriage proposal is supposed to be the happiest day of any person's life, but for one couple, their magical day turned sour thanks to an overzealous Disneyland employee.

In a 21-second video, that has now gone viral, a man can be seen getting down on one knee to propose to his girlfriend while they both stood on a platform in front of the Sleeping Beauty Castle at Disneyland in Paris.

The happiest place on Earth…unless this loser is on duty pic.twitter.com/Dn0VHwCthx — BROTHER (@BrotherHQ) June 3, 2022

Just as the man pulled out the box with the ring in it, opening it for his partner to see, a Disneyland employee ran in between the couple, grabbed the ring, and told them to get off of the platform.

The Disneyland employee has been slammed for ruining the couple's proposal.

Both the couple and people gathered to watch the proposal, were left confused, while some even started booing the employee for ruining their moment.

The man can be heard telling the male employee: "She said yes," pointing to another employee who was out of frame, referring to the fact that the employee allowed them to be on the platform.

"Yes, that's great, but over here it's going to be even better," the Disneyland employee tells the man, continuing to direct them away from the platform.

In a statement to Newsweek, a Disney spokesperson said: "We regret how this was handled. We have apologized to the couple involved and offered to make it right."

The video was also posted to Reddit where the title read: "POS destroyed my best friends moment. He asked for permission beforehand."

"The woman gave him permission, [then] this POS ran up to him and [grabbed] the ring," the user who posted the video wrote in a comment.

"He's so proud of himself. That makes 3 people never forgetting this special moment lol," another user commented.

One user alleged that they know someone who works for Disney, writing the company's employees are "explicitly told that we never touch a guest without their clear permission, given either verbally or through body language. We're not allowed to take their property under any circumstances and doing so results in termination."

"This employee will be terminated pretty swiftly should this video make it to the right people. All he had to do was wait 10 seconds. Get it out there and he's a goner," they added.

In 2018, a similar wedding proposal was also ruined at Disney World in Florida, which ended in the man suing the theme park for not only ruining the proposal but accusing the employee of physical harassment after they threatened to "punch" his partner.

