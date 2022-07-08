Jared Leto’s Alleged History Of Dating & Abusing Underage Girls Resurfaces As He’s Spotted With Much Younger Model

Jared Leto was recently spotted vacationing in Portofino, Italy, with 25-year-old model, Daria Korchina amid reports that the two might be dating.

The 50-year-old actor was photographed walking arm-in-arm with Korchina while the two were out to dinner on July 7. Earlier that same day, the rumored couple was spotted snorkeling in the sea with friends.

In one photo of the two at dinner, Korchina was captured resting her head on his shoulder.

Leto's alleged relationship with Korchina has sparked conversation around the actor's controversial dating history.

Jared Leto has been accused of preying on much younger women.

"The Thirty Seconds to Mars" frontman has been called out by fellow celebrities in the past for his behavior.

In 2018, actor Dylan Sprouse accused Leto of predatory behavior online, tweeting, "now that you've slid into the dm’s of every female model aged 18-25, what would you say your success rate is?”

Yo @JaredLeto now that you’ve slid into the dm’s of every female model aged 18-25, what would you say your success rate is? — Dylan Sprouse (@dylansprouse) May 16, 2018

Director James Gunn — who refused to bring Leto back to reprise his role as The Joker in a second installment of "The Suicide Squad" — responded to Sprouse's accusation in a since-deleted tweet, writing, "He starts at 18 on the internet?"

Hey remember that one time James Gunn said that Jared Leto tries to hook up with underage fans and nothing ever came of it pic.twitter.com/N82UifN7cQ — Lady Emily (@GreatCheshire) March 30, 2022

Leto has been accused of sexually assaulting underage girls.

The accusations against Leto have been around for decades but in 2005, a source told the New York Post that the actor allegedly has an attraction to younger women and would often text underage girls.

“He’s a serial texter. He is constantly texting these 16- and 17-year-old girls. It’s really kind of creepy,” the source said.

In a since-deleted message forum about sexual assault allegations against Leto specifically, a source alleged that Leto molested her when she was 17.

“I think he got pleasure out of hurting me, in retrospect, but I was too young and didn’t know that then," the user's comment read.

In 2013, another anonymous user posted a similar interaction with Leto where she accused him of pedophilia.

"I met Jared Leto when I was 17 (a naive innocent girl) on one of his movie sets in Brooklyn, when he was turning 34,” the user wrote.

Later in her post, she detailed how she would often meet Leto at hotels near Gramercy Park in New York. The user claimed that Leto told her to verbally tell him that she was 14 or 15. She added, “He was very pushy into coercing me to do sexual acts with him and he was quite rough and forceful.”

The user continued her allegations, claiming that Leto had nonconsensual intercourse with her from when she was 17 to 21.

"I’m 26 now and I learned from it, I don’t ever want to be treated like that by any man. It just will always hurt whenever I see [Leto] on tv or in a magazine, I just see the man who took advantage of my innocence and pressured me into things sexually that I’d never done and wasn’t ready to do at that time,” they claimed.

The multiple allegations made against Leto haven't deterred his career in the slightest, nor has he reaped any legal repercussions.

Anyone affected by sexual assault can find support on the National Sexual Assault Hotline, a safe, confidential service. Contact The Hotline or call 800-656-HOPE (4673) to be connected with a trained staff member.

