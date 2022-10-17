An Angry Dad Threatens The Man Calling To Ask To Marry His Daughter After Learning Where He Works

In a TikTok video that went viral, a prankster called a woman’s father to ask for her hand in marriage — to say it didn’t go well is an understatement.

A TikToker that goes by the username "@Alecgappymvp," recorded his phone call to a woman named Emily’s dad and what followed was hysterical.

The clip was about a minute and a half long but that was more than enough time for the unsuspecting father to let his displeasure be known.

The TikToker told her father, Jimmy, that they had the same name before asking permission to marry his daughter.

Alec started the call by asking, "Hey! Is Jimmy available?"

The father responded, "This is Jimmy. Who is this?"

Much to the viewers' surprise, the joker replied, "Hey, Jimmy. This is Jimmy," implying the two men shared the same first name.

The target of the prank paused for a moment, clearly caught off guard by the matching name, but responded, "Okay?" prompting the poster to proceed.

Alec then said, "I know this is a little out of the blue, but I wanted to call you about your daughter, Emily."

Having his child’s name mentioned definitely caught the man’s attention.

He said, "My daughter, Emily? What about her?"

"Jimmy, me and your daughter have been seeing each other," the caller explained. "I know you don’t know because we’ve been keeping it a secret."

Emily’s dad’s tone changed, and he needed answers.

He interjected, "Hold on. You’re dating my daughter, Emily. You’re claiming to date my daughter, Emily?"

The prankster said, "Yeah. Jimmy, I wanted to call you as a man today and see if I have your permission to marry your daughter."

Without hesitation, the prospective father-in-law replied, "No, you don’t have my f-ckin permission to marry my daughter!"

Alec quickly asked, "Why not?"

He blurted out, "What the f--k to you do for a living?"

Alec claimed to work as a 'Walmart Greeter.'

To his dismay, the TikToker told him that he was a Walmart Greeter while simultaneously covering his mouth to avoid laughing.

Dad, who was not at all impressed, clarified, "A Walmart Greeter, huh?" then threatened that he would "greet" the caller and warned him not to talk to his daughter.

The pretend boyfriend went on to say, "Jimmy, I think we got off on the wrong foot."

He invited him to the in-house Subway at Walmart to eat lunch and talk the situation over.

The angry dad, was not interested in the meeting, yelling, "How ‘bout I throw you in the Subway."

He then berated the caller’s job taunting, "Where’s the wedding going to be? McDonald’s?"

He then threatened to see his daughter’s boyfriend, "Jimmy," at his job and promised that he would make sure his daughter blocked the unworthy suitor.

"She not going to do that. She loves me," Alec shot back, trying hard to contain his laughter.

The dad became incensed, shouting, "I’m going to call her right now and she’s going to block your number. Otherwise, she’s dead."

The comments were filled with reactions about the dad’s extreme anger and his quips about a McDonald’s wedding.

One user wrote, "McDonald’s wedding, I can’t," followed by a series of laughing emojis.

Another user responded, "Let’s just get some subway. His blood pressure is off the charts lmao."

NyRee Ausler is a writer from Seattle, Washington and author of seven books. She covers lifestyle and entertainment & news, as well as navigating the workplace and social issues