Parents In Private Facebook Group Comment On Middle School Girls' Short Skirts

In a recent viral TikTok, middle school girls found a secret parents-only Facebook group chat where they bash the girls' outfits.

Ranging from not showing shoulders to even not showing the knees, there are some pretty weird dress codes out there intended on being biased toward girls.

However, this group of parents seems to have with a specific middle schools' uniform — more specifically, their skirt lengths.

There's a Facebook post from a parents-only devoted to criticizing middle school girls' skirts.

In a recent viral TikTok, user "@nikkigomess_" and her friend shared some comments from a parents-only Facebook group discussing the two girls’ outfits.

“As I sit here in carline at middle school, I see so many girls with super short skirts. Just wondering why do we have a dress code and uniforms yet kids are allowed to show WAY too much?" read the original post

"Is there a certain length that is required? If so, it’s not being enforced. Just my thoughts as my boy is in high school! Lol!”

Parents flocked underneath the post to also share their dismay with the skirt length the girls were wearing.

One commenter even mentioned how she’s had conversations with the administration about the blasphemous short skirts.

“They can’t wear jeans with any holes in the knees which is fine if that’s their rule but I know I would much rather see knees than those little booties hanging out of their skirts,” the comment said.

However, one parent came to the girls’ defense.

“I worry about 2 skirts that walk out the door cause they belong to my 2 girls and that’s it. I don’t judge or worry about anyone else’s skirt length ever," they wrote.

"As previously talked about some roll, some don’t, some are thin and wear a much smaller size. It’s been going on for years! I teach my son to be respectful regardless of what length a girl’s skirt is and I teach my daughters respect doesn’t come from the length of your skirt.”

The public outcry brings back old arguments about dress codes.

The viral TikTok is just one of the many new conversations teens are having about the double standards their dress codes have.

People have taken to social media to share their weirdest and bizarre dress codes intended on “not distracting boys.”

“This was at a public high school in West Virginia in the mid-2000s—the time just before leggings and yoga pants, which was a dress-code battle after I graduated," one person wrote to The Atlantic. "The fad at the time was holes in the jeans. The rule shifted every year, from no holes at all to only ones allowed below the knee."

"The kicker was if you were caught with inappropriate rips or tears in your $50 Hollister jeans, you had to put duct tape over them. Our principal carried a roll of tape with her just in case."

On a lighter note, people have started to collectively fight back against sexist dress codes and demand change.

An exposed shoulder isn’t going to drastically change your child’s education.

Victoria Soliz is a writer who covers news and entertainment. Her work explores pop culture trends, film and TV, and celebrity news