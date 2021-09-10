Dad Confesses To Killing Friend After Seeing Video Of Him Raping His 8-Year-Old Daughter

A parent's worst nightmare came to life for one father after he allegedly found evidence of his former best friend raping his 8-year-old daughter and other local children.

34-year-old Vyachelav M. is currently under house arrest in Pribrezhnoy, Russia for the fatal stabbing of the alleged rapist, 32-year-old Oleg Sviridov.

The father allegedly killed his former friend after seeing video footage of him raping his 8-year-old daughter.

According to reports, the two men were drinking together when the father allegedly saw footage of his daughter's rape on Sviridov's phone.

Other nauseating videos depicted the earlier rapes of two village girls, ages 11 and 6. Given the timeline of the videos, it's thought the suspect abused children for nearly five years before his death.

Vyacheslav M confronted Oleg Sviridov over the video.

The father is said to have immediately confronted the accused once he saw the alleged videos, which prompted Sviridov to flee the scene.

Vyacheslav reported the rapes to police, which launced a manhunt for the alleged pedophile.

However, the distressed father reportedly decided to take matters into his own hands before police could find Sviridov. The man was then stabbed to death.

His body was found near their village more than a week after the alleged confrontation.

When questioned about the incident, Vyacheslav claimed Sviridov "stumbled on the knife during a quarrel."

The suspect had been in the young girl's life for many years.

Besides being a long-time friend of the father, the deceased Sviridov was also the 8-year-old girl's godfather, according to sources. The family often entrusted him with babysitting their children and didn't suspect anything unusual.

Supporters are rallying behind Vyacheslav, calling him a "hero."

While the father is currently detained and under investigation, locals and online supporters are standing up for the alleged paedophile's killer.

More than 1,100 locals signed a petition calling for charges to be dropped against Vyacheslav. They've also pitched in to help get the father a good lawyer and cover legal fees.

"He saved our kids from potential pedophile abuse," said one supporter, who added that all locals want the father freed and acquitted.

“If the crime is proven by video facts, then is the girl’s father wrong?" commenter Anna Plekhanova queried.

Vyachelsav's father even left an update for those who are donating to the fundraiser as supporters offered their gratitude for protecting children from the man.

“We have collected the money, thank you all,” he said. “It was not friends or relatives who helped, but strangers from the village.”

Despite widespread support, the father may still face time behind bars.

Legal experts believe Vyacheslav will likely still face imprisonment as officials are questioning the events that led to the killing.

The alleged videos are currently being investigated, and will act as critical evidence in the case.

“It is difficult to say what punishment the father of the girl may face," said lawyer Vera Podkolzina, "But he has very powerful mitigating circumstances.”

The incident has stirred up a debate about what pushes someone to kill and when, if ever, is killing justified.

Spiritual life coach, Keya Murthy, tells us reason and rationale can disappear when a parent is concerned for their child's safety.

"Their emotion takes over and they seek revenge," she says, "When a child is hurt, the parent feels hurt too. Some go to the authorities and seek justice. Some do not believe that enough justice could be provided by the system and take matters into their own hands."

