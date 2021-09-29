Cop's Wife Posts TikTok Video Threatening Her Kid With A Wooden Spoon — Gets CPS Called On Her

We think we know where this is 'bout to go — straight to Child Protective Services.

An old TikTok resurfaced and is currently stirring up yet another debate about parenting and appropriate disciplinary actions, with many strongly against the methods shown in the video.

A mother on TikTok made a video threatening her daughter with a wooden spoon.

Taylor G. Johnson made a now-deleted video with her child on March 19th, 2020. It shows the young girl sitting on a small bench and looking at her feet. She appears to be physically uncomfortable while her mother dances around with a wooden spoon to an audio clip of the song "Boss A-- B."

The lyrics "I think you know where this about to go" play on a loop in the background as Johnson shimmies around with the wooden spoon and makes a gesture emulating spanking.

In her comments she explained that her husband was a police officer and claimed the act was not abuse.

Johnson was publicly called out on the app.

Tiktok user thatdaneshguy brought attention to the video after directly responding to it yesterday. In response to Johnson's clip, he says, "I think what really disgusts me about your video is how you put your child in the video to publicly humiliate them for clout. Gross."

He adds, "Your kids deserve better than a parent that would use an object to beat them with in 2021, when all studies, all scientific studies, all of them, say that there are no positive outcomes when you hit your children. None. You think you're raising better adults? You're not."

Danesh has been vocal about denormalizing child abuse across all his social media accounts. He's also said he called CPS to report Johnson's video.

In the comments underneath the TikTok video, he mentioned Johnson by her handle and posted, "You can't call it a joke i took screenshots of your comments in the comment section." What Johnson commented, however, is currently unknown as she swiftly deleted the responses.

Users are applauding the call out on TikTok.

Many are applauding Danesh for standing up against such outdated practices.

"I can't believe 'don't hit children' is controversial," mulled a TikToker named Kitt.

Another user named Sarah added, "I was "spanked" with hands, wooden spoons, etc. and I did NOT turn out fine. I always think everyone is mad at me. I'm constantly scanning ppl's mood."

Experts support Danesh's argument against spanking.

While many parents are less than willing to write off physical discipline, experts are pleading with them to utilize other methods.

“It’s a very controversial area even though the research is extremely telling and very clear and consistent about the negative effects on children,” says Sandra Graham-Bermann, PhD, a psychology professor & principal investigator for the Child Violence and Trauma Laboratory at the University of Michigan.

The studies have gone on to prove that spanking or any other kind of physical punishment can lead to an increase in aggressive tendencies, antisocial behaviors, as well as various physical injuries and mental health problems in children.

A Yale University psychology professor & director of the Yale Parenting Center and Child Conduct Clinic, Alan Kazdin, even stated that, "You cannot punish out these behaviors that you do not want. There is no need for corporal punishment based on the research. We are not giving up an effective technique. We are saying this is a horrible thing that does not work."

Kazdin advises parents to use positive reinforcement and effusive praise with their children instead. He also believes parents should teach children how to appropriately control outbursts by talking to them about control and conflict resolution.

