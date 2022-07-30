Bride Says She's Been Skipping Her Lupus Medication So Fiancé Can Afford His Dream Wedding, Sparking Debate

A bride-to-be has started a heavy debate after revealing that she has been skipping health appointments and going without her vital medication, just so her fiancé can have his dream wedding.

Posting to a popular wedding Facebook group, a member shared a screenshot of the woman's comments, writing: "This is sad."

The bride has been sacrificing her health to pay for her wedding.

The bride-to-be explained that she can save an estimated $1200 every three months if she goes without her medication.

"My future husband wanted a wedding and he’s got way more family than I do. Someone has to pay for them. I don’t have a job due to my lupus and I’m very well not going to have my fiancé front everything," she wrote.

“So I’ve cut out much of my stuff as I can (not that I did much to begin with!), and that includes my medicine, dental and doctor visits. If it saves me money for the wedding he truly wants, I’ll do anything for him."

Many of the other members in the Facebook group expressed their anger towards the bride-to-be's fiancé, especially if they valued her health over their wedding.

"If the fiancé is knowingly spending on a wedding knowing it's literally killing their partner they are absolute sh-t," one user commented.

Another user added: "Can't imagine actually wanting to marry someone who would be okay with me doing this."

“It makes me so sad thinking anyone would allow their love to go without treatment and meds in order to fund the wedding they want. So sad. I would never let this happen. We’d be at the courthouse with a potluck party afterwards,” a third user chimed in.

However, despite the many comments voicing their concern and telling the bride-to-be that she shouldn't put her wedding over her health, she disagreed.

In a follow-up post, the woman wrote: "For everyone a little shocked — I’m sorry. It’s very hard to have lupus and fibro, with no job, but still want a wedding. It's like deciding whether you want to eat or pay your electric bill."

“It sounds crazy, yes. But I just want my future husband to be happy with this wedding. I want my in-laws to be happy and hopefully be more of a family to me than how they are now."

Of course, the woman's update just fueled the group members to worry even more.

"I feel horrible for her, I just wanna go pick her up and make her my new sister or something. She sounds like she wants a family so badly and these people sound awful,” one user wrote.

"This is the saddest thing I’ve ever read. If he loved her, he wouldn’t let her do that,” another user added.

