How Kim Kardashian Is Tactically Using Pete Davidson Relationship Rumors As Promo For Her New Hulu Show

If you’re anyone who knows anything, you know that the celebrity world is being rocked with gossip about this new Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson… thing.

Ever since their kiss on SNL during an “Aladdin” skit, people have been thirsting for more KarDavidson Kontent (it’s a work in progress).

They were spotted at an amusement park together holding hands, reportedly spent a night at a hotel together, and even went to Davidson’s “native NYC” to grab dinner.

But with filming for the Kardashian's new Hulu show underway, it's hard not to wonder how much of this budding relationship is just for the cameras.

Are Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson a publicity stunt?

Davidson is no stranger to dating rumors and celebrity relationships — I mean it’d be easier to ask who the guy hasn’t been with.

But, apart from paparazzi photos, some stand-up jokes, and a couple of references in Ariana Grande's songs, Davidson actually keeps fairly quiet about his entaglements.

Kardashian, for her part, has played out many relationships on TV. However, she seemed to be entering a new era of privacy when she kept her divorce from Kanye West largely off her reality show.

But maybe that’s just what they want us to think — insert conspiracy theories here.

Kim is making headlines during the filming of the Kardashian's new Hulu show.

Let’s face it, the Kardashians are business brilliants, marketing geniuses, they know exactly how to get people talking and to generate buzz around their brand in order to get even more famous and more money than they are and have.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker recently got married, good for them! Do you know what was filmed though? The entire proposal and private family dinner that happened afterward.

And becuase we know that, we'll all be tuning in to watch.

Did we forget how Kylie Jenner’s first pregnancy was a plotline in the show but we didn’t even know she was pregnant until she delivered baby Stormi?

Now, Jenner is pregnant again many fans will watch the show just to see all the moments we missed the first time around.

Pete Davidson may appear on the new Hulu show.

According to a Radar Online article which has since been removed, Kim and Davidson went out for a ‘private dinner’ earlier this week that wasn’t so private.

A source told the celebrity gossip site that a camera crew followed her around the city for the Kardashian’s upcoming reality show on Hulu.

This seems particularly on-brand for the Kardashian — but no matter how on-brand it might look, it doesn’t matter if it’s not true.

According to a follow-up report from TMZ who spoke to several production sources, the couple’s late-night escapades haven’t been filmed at all.

What’s even more surprising is that during one of these dates, Kim escaped her security team, paparazzi, and cameras to go see Davidson in Staten Island.

But regardless of whether the dinner will appear on the show, Kardashian has given us enough of a teaser about her relationship with Davidson for us to want to know more.

And where can we look to learn more? Oh yeah, her show!

Unfortunately for those who jumped on the Kim and Pete train too early, TMZ’s sources also say “the relationship isn't serious, but they're enjoying getting to know each other and having a fun mutual group of friends.”

But who really knows anything. There are conflicting reports everywhere and it feels like no one can get a real good grip on what’s going on between the two.

The King of Staten Island has been awfully quiet about it too.

The source who spoke to Radar Online said, “Let’s just say it, Pete loves dating super famous people. He loves the attention and getting chased around by photographers. Right now, press is camped out outside his home in Staten Island, hoping to catch him with Kim, and he loves it.”

Kim and Pete know how to work the media.

Fake celebrity relationships aren't a new thing — they do it all the time over there.

Maybe he’ll appear on this week’s Weekend Update for SNL where he’ll make jokes about being with her, or maybe he’ll make fun of Kanye West again.

Whatever the case may be, it looks like the upcoming Kardashian Hulu series might be coming out sometime in early 2022, according to Khloe Kardashian, who spoke about it during an appearance on The Ellen Degeneres Show.

Until then, we’ll just have to deal with whatever crumbs of information Davidson and Kardashian give us.

Isaac Serna-Diez is a writer who focuses on entertainment and news, social justice, and politics. Follow him on Twitter here.