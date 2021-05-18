Why Henry Cavill Told Fans Gossiping About Girlfriend Natalie Viscuso 'It's Time To Stop'

"The Witcher" actor Henry Cavill recently had to stand up for his girlfriend after fans attacked her on social media and gossiped both about her and the actor's sexual orientation online.

About a month ago, Cavill, 37, and Viscuso, 31, each shared a cute Instagram post announcing their relationship together.

The two can be seen as Cavill has just lost to her in chess. Better luck next time, Superman!

Since then, fans have been speculating about their relationship, with some wondering if there's more to it than meets the eye.

Who is Henry Cavill’s girlfriend, Natalie Viscuso?

Viscuso is Hollywood executive, and a pretty important one too.

According to her LinkedIn profile, Natalie Viscuso's current title is Vice President, Television and Digital Studios at Legendary Entertainmentt.

Legendary Entertainment happens to be one of the companies behind two of Cavill's films — "Man of Steel" and "Enola Holmes."

This could mean that they met on set or through mutual friends, but we can't say for sure.

An episode of MTV's "My Super Sweet 16" featured Viscuso.

During the very first season of "My Super Sweet 16," Viscuso, who was raised in Roswell, New Mexico, and later moved to La Jolla, CA, can be seen enjoying her own party during the season's fifth episode.

The episode's description shows us she is no stranger to money or luxury.

“At 15 years old, Natalie is now living in a $5 million house and cruising around town in her dad's Bentley's and Ferraris. What more could she want? How about being the most popular girl at school? Well, it just so happens that Natalie's dad owns five of the hottest nightclubs in southern California, any of which would be a great place to host her unforgettable Sweet 16.”

Viscuso has a French Bulldog named Meat.

The USC graduate has an adorable little pup is all over Viscuso’s Instagram feed.

Hopefully we’ll get to see future playdates between him and Kal — Cavill’s American Kita — on there as well.

Her mother, Tammie Kay Baumann, passed away from cancer in 2017.

Following her mother's death, Viscuso raised over $19,000 through a crowdfunding page.

Viscuso shared an incredibly heartfelt post on Mother’s Day, which is unfortunately when a lot of the hate started coming toward her, hitting at a time when she was sharing something vulnerable and important to her.

Why did Henry Cavill's fans start harassing his girlfriend Viscuso?

Some fans believe Cavill’s official announcement of his relationship with Viscuso came at an "interesting" time.

Almost a week before his "Queen’s Gambit"-esque post, Kate Winslet made news, saying that she knows "at least four" actors hiding their sexuality over fears that it might hurt their career.

Fast forward six days, and Cavill announces he has a new girlfriend.

Coincidence? It certainly could be.

It should be noted that Winslet and Cavill haven’t worked together, so it also seems like a stretch to think she would either know or discuss something so deeply personal about him.

For his part, Cavill is no stranger to rumors saying he is gay.

After pictures spread of him with friend Corey Spears, who happens to be a gay actor, the gossip mill was rampant with speculation that the pair was involved romantically.

Following the announcement of his new girlfriend, people speculated it was a PR stunt not only because of the speculation brought on by Kate Winslet's statement, but also based on a theory that Cavill’s manager, Dany Garcia, was hoping to generate some buzz around Cavill’s name by pairing him with a Hollywood exec.

After the Mother's Day nonsense, Cavill decided enough was enough and took to Instagram to tell people to stop harassing her.

"Dear fans and followers," Cavill began, "I wanted to make a wee community announcement. I couldn't help but notice that there has been some social animosity of late. It's becoming increasingly prevalent on my feed. There has been lots of, let's call it speculation for now, about my private life and professional partnerships."

"Now, while I do appreciate the passion and support by those very people who are 'speculating'," he continued, "It has come to such a point that I needed to say something, which in itself, is a bad thing. We are living in an age of social enlightenment. More and more, people are realising that their views may have been blinkered and that they need to expand them to encompass others...

Subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

"So, to you out there who are expressing your disdain and showing your displeasure through a surprising variety of ways, it's time to stop. I know it can be fun to speculate, to gossip, and to dive into our own personal echo chambers on the internet, but your 'passion' is misplaced, and it causes harm to the people I care about most. Even your most conservative of negative assumptions about both my personal and professional life just aren't true...

"Let's embrace this age of social enlightenment together, and move forward with positivity. I am very happy in love, and in life. I'd be enormously grateful if you were happy with me. If you can't bring yourself to be happy with me, then at the very least try to do yourself proud and be the best version of yourself."

Superman came to the rescue, so it seems he may be pretty serious about girlfriend Viscuso.

Cavill’s most recent role was Superman in "Zack Snyder's Justice League," which came out in March, so perhaps there’s a new film featuring Superman in the works.

Viscuso’s Legendary Entertainment is also producing this fall’s upcoming movie "Dune," starring Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet.

We think Cavill and Viscuso certainly look good together, and it seems like they’re taking each other seriously.

Perhaps fans should direct their misplaced passions somewhere else.

Isaac Serna is a writer who focuses on entertainment and news, social justice and relationships.