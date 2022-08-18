Brad Pitt Poured Beer Over Angelina Jolie & Labeled His Child A ‘Columbine Shooter’ During Plane Argument, Says Lawsuit

The FBI may have been preparing to arrest Brad Pitt over a 2016 incident on a private airplane that reportedly led to his divorce from Angelina Jolie, according to a report.

Jolie sued the FBI under the Freedom of Information Act, questioning why the investigation into her then-husband was dropped after allegations of physical and verbal assault.

Now, new details have emerged of what allegedly happened on the plane and why Jolie pushed for action to be taken against her then-husband.

Angelina Jolie's FBI lawsuit disclosed new details about the 2016 plane incident with Brad Pitt.

Puck News reports that the lawsuit, which has since been sealed, was filed anonymously but the timeline and details of the alleged events as well as the name of a high-profile lawyer all line up with Jolie’s accusations against Pitt.

Following the September 2016 allegations, Pitt was cleared of wrongdoing after a brief investigation into claims that he became drunk and abusive while traveling back to the US from Europe on the couple’s private jet with Jolie and their six children.

It has been widely reported, but never publicly confirmed, that the incident involved an altercation between Pitt and his eldest son, Maddox, who was 15 at the time.

Brad Pitt was allegedly drunk and verbally abusive while traveling with his children.

Jolie filed the lawsuit as a “Jane Doe,” suing under the Freedom of Information Act.

Jolie told a special agent that Pitt had been drinking heavily, Puck News reports based on the agent's notes at the time.

According to NBC, the agent's report also states that Jolie “could tell that (redacted) was mad,” in an apparent reference to Pitt.

The "Tomb Raider" star claimed that when she asked him what was wrong, he allegedly replied: “That kid looks like a f------ Columbine kid.”

“She recalled that (redacted) went on and said things like, ‘You don’t know what you’re doing,’” in apparent reference to her parenting, the report continued.

Jolie and Pitt allegedly went to the back of the plane to be away from the children.

There, Pitt allegedly “grabbed her by the head, shaking her, followed by grabbing her at the shoulders and shaking her” before he punched “the ceiling of the plane approximately four times,” she said.

The report claims that at least one of the couple's children witnessed this interaction and asked, “Are you ok mommy” before Pitt allegedly responded: “No mommy’s not ok. She’s ruining this family. She’s crazy.”

The report states that when another passenger on the plane told Pitt, “It’s not her, it’s you, you prick,” Jolie said she had to grab her husband around the neck to keep him from attacking that witness.

Pitt then caused $25,000 damage by spilling wine on a chair before he also “poured beer on [Jolie] and the blanket she was under” with her children, according to the FBI report.

“AJ (Jolie) said she did not want to get a different blanket because she didn’t want to bring attention to them,” the report said.

Later, while still on the flight, Jolie allegedly sustained injuries during another physical altercation. She provided the agent with a photo of her elbow as evidence.

When the plane landed, the family were allegedly unable to exit the aircraft due to Pitt yelling, “You’re not f--- going anywhere. You’re not getting off this f--- plane. F--- you all. I’m f------ leaving you."

The FBI prepared a statement of probable cause after investigating Pitt.

This is a requirement found in the Fourth Amendment that must usually be met before law enforcement makes an arrest, conducts a search, or receives a warrant.

However, after this was presented to the chief of the Criminal Division of the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Los Angeles, the announcement was made that no charges would be filed against Pitt.

In Jolie’s amended complaint, her legal team cites the need for unredacted records and corroborating evidence, which remain in the agency’s possession, that may contain the agency’s reasoning for not pursuing charges.

Brad Pitt’s representatives have denied any wrongdoing.

For years, the actor has denied that any physical altercation took place.

At the time of the investigation’s end, the FBI also released a statement confirming that no further action would be taken.

“In response to allegations made following a flight within the special aircraft jurisdiction of the United States which landed in Los Angeles carrying Mr. Brad Pitt and his children, the FBI has conducted a review of the circumstances and will not pursue further investigation,” said Laura Eimiller, a spokeswoman for the FBI’s Los Angeles field office.

