Angelina Jolie Faces The Same Fate As Amber Heard As Brad Pitt Fans Turn Against Her Online

The Amber Heard-Johnny Depp defamation trial concluded on June 1, 2022, and ultimately ended in with both sides being found guilty of defamation, though Depp was awarded more.

The verdict was met with mixed reactions; some feel that the decision was wrong and would silence domestic abuse victims, and others think that the ruling was a step in the right direction for male domestic abuse victims.

Overall, many have called out a potentially dangerous precedent that has been set by the case that will allow powerful people to pursue legal action against those who have accused them of wrongdoing.

Fans of Depp have already been supporting defamation cases taken by other accused men, such as Marilyn Manson, as well as encouraging other lawsuits. And first up to do their bidding is Brad Pitt.

Brad Pitt needs to do the same to Angelina Jolie ABSOLUTELY!!! Jolie has defamed him so damn much! Everyone believes he is an abusive father..he needs to defend himself #JusticeForBradPitt #BradPitt #AngelinaJolie #BradIsNotaBadFather #JohnnyDeppAmberHeardTrial #DefamationTrial pic.twitter.com/loqZziLumz — Rocco73 (@RoccoReyna1) June 1, 2022

If you're not already aware of the "Brangelina" drama, the two were once one of Hollywood's "it" couples before it was revealed that Jolie had filed for divorce in 2016 after 11 years of marriage. According to Pop Sugar, Jolie did it "for the health of her family."

Once more details of their divorce began to come out, a source close to the pair revealed that the two "fought a lot over the years and disagreed about many things [...] they disagreed a lot about parenting," according to US Weekly. According to another insider, scheduling and politics were also other frequent arguments between the two.

In September 2016, Pitt was investigated for child abuse claims after an alleged incident on a private plane with his six children. The FBI concluded the investigation two months later and no charges were filed.

Then in 2018, the pair were locked in an intense custody battle. E! News reported that a source revealed the ex-couple was "still working together towards an out-of-court settlement. Angelina is not seeking sole custody of the kids, she still supports the reconciliation of the children with their father."

After the recent Heard-Depp trial, many of Pitt's followers have looked back on Pitt and Jolie's divorce, commenting that she should be held accountable for "calling Brad a domestic abuser and a child abuser."

Now in my opinion Brad Pitt need too sue Angelina Jolie for calling Brad a domestic abuser and a child abuser because I think she trying too stop him from being with their kids. Anyone else thinks he should look into it. — Wanda Grimmett (@WandaGrimmett6) June 1, 2022

Jolie has never made any public allegations against her ex-husband. Any allegations were made in court filings that have been publicized by the media, not by Jolie herself.

Others also believe that the Heard-Depp trial reveals that "the rights of men are endangered."

The protection of women has reached such a level that the rights of men are endangered, due to the high sensitivity of this issue in all around the world, many women with dirty policies use it for their own purposes, and it's time to control this.#JusticeForBradPitt#BradPitt pic.twitter.com/xuo4fe9ZeI — Hanieh Gh (@haniehghayoor) June 3, 2022

Pitt supporters rally behind the actor, urging another evaluation of wrongful claims.

Fans have pointed out that there was no evidence or "legitimate testimony" that Jolie could use against Pitt even with the many thorough investigations conducted.

#JusticeforBradPitt There is not a shred of evidence or any legitimate testimony against him for 5 years. The FBI, LAPD, DCFS already did a thorough investigation which discredited any false claims. Parental alienation is evil and real. https://t.co/xWLywkyJRK — zero (@v301xx) April 17, 2021

#JUSTICEFORJOHNNY #JUSTICEFORMANSON#JUSTICEFORBRADPITT

THERE IS NO PROOF AGAINST THESE MEN EXCEPT A WOMAN'S WORD IT HAPPENED! SHOW PROOF BEFORE THESE MEN ARE FIRED FROM THERE JOB'S! IT'S NOT RIGHT, GUILTY BEFORE THEY ARE ABLE 2 DEFEND THEMSELVES IN COURT!!! — Debbie Dolli (@debkdoll) April 18, 2021

One fan even tweeted that "it's a shame" he won't ever get custody of his kids.

#JusticeForBradPitt it’s a shame he can’t have joint custody of his sons, this saddens me so much! Sending love n prayers https://t.co/NwM0tHckLB — Anna Giulia Depp Waldman (@depp_giulia) October 29, 2021

Could this lead to the same harassment and verbal abuse Amber Heard went through?

Unfortunately, this is starting to look a lot similar to the Heard-Depp case in which Pitt supporters are ready to band against Jolie, painting her out to be the villain—a Twitter user even went as far as to compare Heard and Jolie.

Another user labeled her a "pathological liar."

He stood by her when it was proven her adoption of one of her kids was illegal she labeled him a drug abuser when he used cannabis to relax while pouring millions into a house she wanted built she is not exactly stable more like a pathological liar #justiceforBradpitt — BigBadKev (@GBigkevin) September 4, 2021

It's okay for people to want fair trials, especially for such a significant issue as domestic violence. Still, in cases like these, when one party is made out to be a villain and is harassed and abused online through various media outlets, it becomes unfair, and the reason for the trial is ultimately lost.

People should want to stick up for abused men in domestic violence battles just as they do for women, but to paint someone in a bad light when you only know what the media tells you is as unfair as blaming an individual without hearing their side.

Ashley Darkwa-Anto is a writer at YourTango based in New Jersey who covers News & Entertainment.