Angelina Jolie's Comments About Bruises On Her Children's Skin Raise Questions About Brad Pitt's Alleged Abuse

As Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's legal battles continue in the wake of their 2016 separation, rumored allegations of child abuse that have followed the actor have been resurfacing.

Among these allegations are comments made by Jolie about seeing bruises on her children's skin.

Back in March 2022, President Biden signed the reauthorization of the Violence Against Women Act and hosted an event inside the East Room of the White House. Among the people at the event was Jolie.

In an interview with NBC News' Kate Snow, Jolie, both an actress and activist, spoke about the nation's "serious" problem when it comes to domestic violence and child abuse.

"I think this country doesn’t recognize what a serious domestic violence and child abuse problem it really has," Jolie said.

"I think there is a reality that when somebody harms a child, if it’s a stranger, the way the law looks at it, the way the law responds is quite strong," she added. "When it's somebody within a family, within a home, it is responded to less and if you can imagine for the child, in fact, that’s in many ways worse."

Angelina Jolie talked about seeing bruises on her children's skin.

Jolie was also an advocate for funding technology that would detect bruises on people of color, a problem that Jolie faced in her personal life as a mother.

"My children have different skin tones and I've noticed over the years just even with dermatology that so much of it is based on white skin," she admitted.

"It’s personal and I won’t say very much, but if somebody comes in and assaults us — you look at me and you look at Ruth [Glenn]. You have a better chance of seeing bruises on me, so anybody with darker skin is going to have less chance at justice."

After being pressed to expand on her comment, Jolie simply reiterated, "It is personal to everyone who cares about family, everyone who cares about children."

Immediately, people assumed Jolie was referring to her ex-husband's alleged domestic violence behavior that caused the two to divorce.

Angelina Jolie allegedly accused Brad Pitt of abusing their children.

In an interview with the Guardian in September 2021, Jolie spoke candidly about the allegations of domestic abuse she made against Pitt and said that she feared for the safety of her children during their marriage.

Pitt and Jolie, who share six kids, Maddox, 20, Pax, 18, Zahara, 17, Shiloh, 16, Knox, 13, and Vivienne, 13, split in 2016, with Jolie filing for divorce, citing "irreconcilable differences."

Jolie's decision to split from Pitt followed after a complaint made to the Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services that included charges of child abuse against the actor.

While the charges have since been cleared, it regarded an incident that happened between Pitt and their eldest son, Maddox, while the two were on a private plane from the U.S. to Europe.

Pitt allegedly told authorities that he had shouted at his son, but insisted that he did not attempt to physically harm him, his wife, or any of their other children.

“I had an experience in the States with my own children, and I thought...well, human rights, children’s rights,” Jolie told the Guardian.

“I remembered the rights of the child, and I took them out and looked at them and thought, Well, these are for when you’re in a situation and you want to make sure there is support for the children in your life,” she continued.

When asked to elaborate, Jolie apologized and said that she couldn't speak more directly about the situation amid the ongoing legal battle.

However, when she was questioned about fearing for the safety of her children during her marriage to Pitt, the actress answered: "Yes, for my family. My whole family."

Nia Tipton is a writer living in Brooklyn. She covers pop culture, social justice issues, and trending topics. Keep up with her on Instagram and Twitter.