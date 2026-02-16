Money problems don't just show up in a bank balance, but in the habits and behaviors that happen every day. When someone is constantly stressed about money or feels like they can't get ahead financially, it's usually tied to patterns they've fallen into over time. Research shows that financial strain isn't only about income; even high earners can struggle if their habits and beliefs around money are working against them.

You can almost always tell someone has money problems once you know what to look for. Certain behaviors become obvious once you see them clearly. From avoiding bills to waiting for a miracle payday, these habits reveal when someone is stuck in financial stress, even if they don't talk about it.

You can almost always tell someone has money problems by these 7 habits that are obvious once you see them:

1. They obsess over small savings but ignore bigger financial patterns

A coupon here and there won't be that big of a deal. But advertising research reinforces the idea that when you are constantly obsessed with getting a good deal and coupons, etc., you're telling the universe you don't plan to or want to make enough money, so you'll have to use those, and the universe says, "As you wish."

We all have free will and full control over our lives. Only you can make new choices to change your abundance level. So, put that energy into new actions to make more money. Everyone can make more, and there is always a next step you can take toward it. You just have to do it.

2. They talk like having less is just their permanent reality

When you accept that you will always have less and just resign to the fact, you are telling the universe that's what you want. Don't accept anything you don't want in your life, and research supported how accepting things we don't want, "often reflects childhood learning and experiences, including the culture we were brought up in. Learning and judgment from family, friends, school, society, media, all contribute to self-limiting beliefs."

Accepting something is saying, "This is what I want in my life!" And the universe helps you to keep it that way. Know you always have the power to change your life!

3. They wait for a miracle instead of making a plan

Waiting for the lottery or some other magic to help out only gives up your power. Doing this gets rid of your control, leaving making money up to some unforeseen force instead of up to you. Which, remember, you are the only one who can do it. You have your own free will. Those fantasies keep you stuck in the money space you are in, and you dream of the lottery as a comfort. Don't comfort yourself with a fantasy. Instead, make changes to make it a reality.

You have the capabilities to be abundant, but it's always up to the individual. The problem is that even if you did win the lottery, if you haven't made changes, you will lose the money quickly because you can't sustain it. That's why most lottery winners lose it fast and end up worse than they started.

Magical thinking and hoping some money will just be thrown into your life and will change everything only keeps you further from money. You have to first take responsibility and know that only you and your choices got you where you are right now, and only you can change that. The good news is that if you step into your power and know you have control, you can make changes and create the money yourself! Empower yourself.

4. They avoid looking at their actual numbers

Not looking at bills and not knowing your exact debt only disempowers you. You have to be in reality to create a new reality. You cannot move forward without knowing exactly where you stand right now. Being in denial of where you stand tells the universe you don't want to know, have control over, or be responsible for your own money. No more can come your way if you show you won't be responsible for it.

Even though it's hard to look at the reality of every bill and every dollar going in and out, it's an important step towards abundance. Having the facts and knowing exactly what you are working with is an important step to changing it. You can't move forward with your head buried in the sand. You have to show the universe you are responsible and can handle more money before you can have it.

5. They hand off financial control and disengage completely

You are the only one who has control over your money. When you put your money in someone else's control and don't pay attention to it, you are giving up your power. You are saying to the universe, "I do not want to be responsible for money," so no more will come your way. Take back your power. Know you have the power to earn as much as you want if you are willing to take new action. Everyone has infinite possibilities, but you have to go after them!

Money coach Pegi Burdick explained, "The shame we feel, and that often gets played out in our finances, body images, lack of boundaries, and staying in toxic relationships, can be fixed. We cannot go back and undo the damage, but we can fix it as we move forward. Learning to remove shame builds self-awareness. Identify feelings of shame as they happen, reach out to someone you trust, and share your concerns. "

6. They chase money in ways that make them miserable

You can only be truly abundant when you love what you do. You must enjoy and use your purpose in what you do to earn money. Otherwise, you may make a lot of money, but you will always manifest more expenses. Then, you can never actually be abundant. Abundance doesn't mean you are meant to struggle in a job you hate every day. Abundance is all about finding and doing what you enjoy!

"The only way to move forward in life is to realize (and accept) that your journey can only begin from exactly where you are," advised life coach Debra Smouse. "If you wait to pursue your dreams until things are just right, you'll never move forward."

7. They never change their behavior but expect different results

You all can be abundant, but it's up to you to make changes. What you are doing now equals the money you are earning now. You can never get something different without doing something different. If you do the same thing, you will always get the same thing. There are always new actions you can take right now, where you are, toward abundance.

The more you live your purpose, the more abundant you will be in all areas of your life. Focus on what comes easily to you. Your purpose is usually something you don't even see as a gift because it comes so easily, you think everyone else can do it, too. That's just because it is a special gift, and it seems easy to you.

Focus on what service you can bring to the world that brings you fulfillment. Even if at first you think you can't make as much money doing it, in the long run, you will always end up more abundant. Don't waste your gift! Use your purpose gift and get more fulfilled and abundant at the same time. Find what you love. It's never too late.

Kristine Carlson is a psychic medium, advanced soul realignment practitioner, life coach, and author.

