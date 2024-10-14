Adult Daughter Shares The ‘Disgusting’ Display Of Wealth She Discovered In Her Parents’ Refrigerator

In this day and age, you're lucky if you can get a full fridge worth of groceries for under $100. Families across the country are forced to make tough decisions just to afford to put food on the table, and things only seem to be getting worse.

However, it seems that not everyone finds the surging grocery prices as difficult to afford as others — at least according to Elizabeth Tissot, who showed TikTok viewers her "rich parents'" second refrigerator stocked with one specific grocery item.

The woman shared the 'disgusting' display of wealth she discovered in her parents' refrigerator.

"I'm currently in my parent's basement," she began her video." "Look [at this] obscene, grotesque display of wealth."

She panned the camera to reveal a freezer full of over 10 cartons of expensive name-brand ice cream, including Ben & Jerry's and Tillamook, which she explained cost at least $9 in New York grocery stores.

"Look at all of this Tillamook," she continued, moving the cartons around to show just how many were in the freezer. "First of all, the best ice cream in the world. Is this what it's like to be rich?"

While Tissot was merely poking fun at her parent's extensive collection of ice cream, her video shed light on the ever-growing cost of groceries that has made something as simple as ice cream become an almost unattainable splurge item for many.

A staggering number of families are impacted by rising grocery prices and food insecurity.

Since 2020, food prices have risen almost 26%, but of course, salaries have not.

According to October 2023 data from the Census Bureau’s Household Pulse Survey, nearly 28 million adults nationwide — 12.5% of the adult population — are living in homes where there was either sometimes or often not enough to eat in the last week. This figure has reached the highest level since the first year of the pandemic.

ViDI Studio | Shutterstock

In addition to those who didn't have enough to eat, the survey indicated that 33.8% of American adults reported having enough food, but not always the kinds they wanted. Expensive ice cream likely falls into this category for many.

Yet not all hope is lost — many grocery stores have attempted to reduce their prices in response to consumer fatigue.

In May 2024, Target announced plans to reduce prices on about 5,000 items, including meat, milk, fruits, and vegetables.

Amazon Fresh plans to cut prices on about 4,000 items online and in stores. Walmart has also increased its “rollbacks” on groceries and sales on other items.

In the meantime, people are encouraged to save money on groceries wherever they can, whether by joining a store's loyalty program, signing up for eligible rewards and discounts, or switching over to generic brands instead of name-brands.

Buying in bulk can also help individuals save money.

Still, many are forced to minimize their grocery lists, and name-brand ice cream likely gets the axe in many households.

Nia Tipton is a Chicago-based entertainment, news, and lifestyle writer whose work delves into modern-day issues and experiences.