When Rich People Get Too Tired, They're Able To Simply Stop Doing 11 Things The Rest Of Us Can Never Say No To

Wealthy people have the choice and freedom to say “no,” prioritizing their personal interests and enjoying their free-time. When they're tired, they can put off certain responsibilities that average people have no choice but to continue doing. Low-income people don’t have that luxury and are struggling to get by, burdened by financial stress.

Wealth isn’t just about making purchases, but about having the freedom to make choices. For rich people, they likely can't empathize with the struggle the rest of us have to face on a daily basis, and it's evident by their economic comfort and accessibility.

When they get tired, rich people stop doing things that the rest of us can't say no to

1. Go to work

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Average, low-income workers feel pressured to go to work even when they’re tired or sick, just so they can afford to pay their bills and feel secure in their job. But when rich people are tired, they can take off work and fall back on their passive income or assets.

According to a study from the University of Georgia, burnout caused by overwork and financial stress doesn’t just impact a person’s physical and mental well-being, it can lead to lowered job satisfaction. And it makes everyday life that much harder.

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2. Help others

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According to psychology experts Patricia Lockwood and Jo Culter, there’s a link between financial class and generosity. Low-income people are more likely to give to others and fund generous causes than their wealthier counterparts, often fueled by the experience of financial stress and adversity.

Whether it’s a community burden or out of personal guilt, rich people don't feel the need to help others when they're tired, despite everyone else sticking to their values in this way. Even if it’s a small favor like driving a neighbor to the airport or picking up groceries for a struggling family, average people go out of their way to consistently help others.

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3. Admit when they're exhausted

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Wealthy people have the freedom to take time off from work or even take a vacation when they’re tired or exhausted. But for the rest of the average population, they're forced to overwork themselves or even work through illness, as they don’t have the same privileges.

Rich people can admit when they’re exhausted and feeling burnt out because they also have the freedom to mediate their stress. They don't feel a pressure and obligation to push through their exhaustion because they aren't bound by financial stress.

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4. Maintain superficial relationships

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From small talk with co-workers to neighborly relationships, many average people are more likely to exert energy on draining connections than their wealthy counterparts. In some cases, it may protect their job stability or be a means to help serve their communities, but those are a few things lower on the priority list for rich individuals.

This is part of the reason why people with higher incomes tend to be healthier, according to data from the Center on Society and Health. RIch people may not feed into superficial or draining relationships to the same extent as those struggling with money, helping to safeguard their emotional and physical well-being.

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5. Cancel plans over money

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Similar to how broke people are yearning for financial comfort, rich people are basking in the financial freedom of choice. From saying no to social plans to refusing to take on extra projects at work, they have the financial freedom to choose where they want to exert effort and spend their time and money.

Even seemingly subtle daily things like making a deposit on a dinner reservation or purchasing tickets to the movies ahead of time become obligations for people with money troubles. They don’t have the financial freedom to decide not to go at the last minute, especially considering they’ve already invested money in it.

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6. Overexplain themselves rather than say ‘no’

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While average people, who are concerned with job stability at work or are invested in helping others in their communities, may feel more obligated to say yes when they’re asked to do something, rich people can simply stop what they're doing because they're tired or exhausted from the day.

They prioritize themselves and their well-being. And, more importantly, they have the financial freedom to turn down extra projects or take time away from their responsibilities when they need rest.

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7. Make meals at home

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While rich people are leaning less on food delivery services in recent years, as they shift toward a more wellness-focused routine, they still have the choice to use Uber Eats and DoorDash when they’re tired. But for everyone else, they're forced to budget strictly on things like groceries.

It’s a matter of convenience that wealthy individuals can buy. They don’t have to stress about the time and energy cooking a meal at home takes or whether or not they’ll be able to afford rent if they opt for food delivery after a long day at work. But for broke people, they rely on meals at home, because they simply can't afford not to.

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8. Take unpaid jobs for experience

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Unpaid internships and job opportunities not only favor wealthy people running companies, profiting off of unpaid workers and interns, they also seem to favor the rich people who apply for them. If you have the freedom to work without pay in order to make connections and gain expertise, those are the types of workers who excel in the job market, landing entry-level positions that require experience.

It’s seemingly subtle facets of the job market like unpaid internships that make a big difference in setting people up for success later in life, yet they’re not necessarily “a choice,” at least for average people who can’t afford to work without an income. Because they can rely on other incomes or savings, rich people don't need to worry about working for anything.

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9. Be an overachiever at work without extra pay

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Trying to be an overachiever at work or take on extra projects to protect job stability or get closer to a raise is something rich people won't ever do when they're tired. However, average people may feel like they don't have any other choice.

Wealthy workers often already have freedom with their job, owning businesses or holding leadership positions that give them inherent flexibility and work-life balance. They have assets and job flexibility that protect them from the guilt and stress of proving themselves at work.

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10. Watch their kids

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Childcare expenses like daycare and babysitters aren’t just pushing families into poverty, they’re keeping lower income households from financial comfortability. Rich families, on the other hand, have the freedom to hire a nanny or spend on luxury childcare, and then take the time they need to rest.

The rest of us, however, are forced to push through. These people take their kids to their after school activities or stay home to watch them when they can’t afford childcare. Watching your kids and navigating a schedule without childcare help is exhausting, and it's not a luxury that broke people can afford.

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11. Manage their own finances

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From investing their money to managing daily expenses, many rich people can offload these tasks and the stress that comes with them onto someone else. When they’re tired, they simply hire someone else. But for the rest of us, we have to do it ourselves.

Low-income people with less financial literacy are more likely to spend more than their income every year, putting themselves further behind on paying off debt and saving for the future. It's well known that there are institutional and societal factors that play a role in this decision-making. It’s not always a choice, but a side effect of economic inequality and disproportionate opportunities.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor's degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.