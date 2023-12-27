7 Tiny Money Mistakes You Subconsciously Make That Keep You Broke

How you hold yourself back from being financially secure.
Dec 27, 2023
We all need money to survive. And whether we like it or not, the amount of money you have (or don't have) can impact your happiness.
If you feel like your finances are always going to be in the red or wonder why you can't quite figure out how to save money, then you might not realize you're making some mistakes that are keeping you from having more in life.
You can be infinitely abundant, but it's always up to you and your choices to get there no matter where you started.
You start in this life exactly where you left off in the last life, so make sure you aren't blocking your abundance.
Here are 7 common money mistakes you subconsciously make that keep you broke:
1. Being overly obsessed with clipping coupons and looking for a deal
A coupon here and there won't be that big of a deal. But when you are constantly obsessed with getting a good deal and coupons etc., you're telling the universe that you don't plan to or want to make enough money so you'll have to use those — and the universe says, "As you wish."
You all have free will and full control over your lives. Only you can make new choices to change your abundance level.
Instead, put that same energy into new actions to make more money. Everyone can make more, and there is always a next step you can take toward it — you just have to do it.
2. Accepting that you will always have less
When you accept that you will always have less and just resign to that fact, you are telling the universe that's what you want.
Don't accept anything you don't want in your life. Accepting something is saying, "This is what I want in my life!" And the universe helps you to keep it that way. Know that you always have the power to change it!
3. Hoping for the lottery or some other magic to solve all your problems
Waiting for the lottery or some other magic to help out only gives up your power. Doing this gets rid of your control, leaving making money up to some unforeseen force instead of up to you. Which, remember, you are the only one that can do it. You have your own free will.
Those fantasies keep you stuck in the money space you are in and you dream of the lottery as a comfort. Don't comfort yourself with a fantasy. Instead, make changes to make it a reality.
You all have the capabilities to be abundant but it's always up to us. The problem is even if you did win the lottery if you haven't made changes, you will lose the money very fast because you can't sustain it. That's why most lottery winners lose it fast and end up worse than they started.
Magical thinking and hoping some money will just be thrown into your life and will change everything only keeps you further from money. You have to first take responsibility and know that only you and your choices got you where you are right now and only you can change that.
The good news is if you step into your power and know you have control, you can make changes and create that money yourself! Empower yourself.
4. Not knowing where you stand financially
Not looking at bills and not knowing your exact debt only disempowers you. You have to be in reality to create a new reality. You cannot move forward without knowing exactly where you stand right now.
Being in denial of where you stand tells the universe you don't want to know, have control over, or be responsible for your own money. No more can come your way if you show you won't be responsible for it.
Even though it's hard to look at the reality of every bill and every dollar going in and out, it's a very important step towards abundance. Having the facts and knowing exactly what you are working with is an important step to changing it.
You can't move forward with your head buried in the sand. You have to show the universe you are responsible and can handle more money before you can have it.
5. Leaving money in someone else's control or power
You are the only one that has control over your money. When you put your money in someone else's control and don't pay attention to it, you are giving up your power. You are saying to the universe "I do not want to be responsible for money," so no more will come your way.
Take back your power. Know that you and only you have the power to earn as much as you want if you are willing to take new action. Everyone has infinite possibilities but you have to go for them!
6. Doing something you hate for a living to get more money
You can only be truly abundant when you love what you do. You must enjoy and use your purpose in what you do to earn money. If you aren't, you may make a lot of money but you will always manifest more expenses so that you can never actually be abundant.
You are not meant to struggle in a job you hate every day. Find and do what you enjoy!
7. Never changing, but hoping for more money to just appear
You all can be abundant, but it's up to you to make changes. What you are doing now equals the money you are earning now. You can never get something different without doing something different. If you do the same thing you will always get the same thing.
There are always new actions you can take right now where you are towards abundance.
The more you live your purpose the more abundant you will be in all areas of your life.
Focus on what comes easy to you. Your purpose is usually something you don't even see as a gift because it comes so easily to you that you think everyone else can do it, too. That's just because it is a special gift and it seems easy to you.
Focus on what you enjoy that comes easy to you and what service you can bring the world that brings you fulfillment. Even if at first you think you can't make as much money doing it, in the long run, you will always end up more abundant.
Don't waste your gift! Use your purpose gift and get more fulfilled and abundant at the same time. Find what you love. It's never too late.
