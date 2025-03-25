Millennials Are Too Broke For A Midlife Crisis — 'We Can't Panic-Buy A Corvette, We Can Barely Afford Rent'

Buckle up buttercup because we’re crisis-ing different. Gone are the days when a midlife crisis meant a panic set in about the monotony of a life that’s halfway over.

Advertisement

Millennials are too broke for a midlife crisis.

Gladskikh Tatiana / Shutterstock

Don’t get me twisted here, we still have one foot in the grave, just without the 20-years-at-the-same-job boredom. Instead, we’ve been moving from one job to another, one financial catastrophe to the next — in an ever-changing world that’s actively trying to replace us.

Advertisement

The worst part is — we can’t even afford to have a midlife crisis. Midlife crises are surprisingly expensive affairs, with the sports cars and whatnot. Physically, I’m middle-aged. Economically I’m still in my 20s.

I can’t afford to buy a sports car, I just finally paid off my 13-year-old Toyota. I can’t ‘upgrade’ to a younger spouse, I never even had a first one. And I can’t buy a second home either, because, well — ditto. So far from what I can tell, the millennial midlife crisis mainly involves tattoos, hair dye, and reverting back to wearing a cocoon of emo clothing.

Instead of the lavish crisis of generations before us, Millennials are being forced into more blue-collar-bougie mid-life crisis options.

For instance, living in a van, or homesteading (that’s a fancy bourgeois name for gardening). We can’t rebel against the numbness-inducing bourgeois lifestyles that we never had. Previous generations crisis’d-out over the monotony of the passage of time, but we’ve been in crisis mode our whole lives.

When I was 18, I attended a New Year’s Eve party where we waited for the ball to drop and then waited for the world to descend into anarchy for Y2K. Less than a year later the Twin Towers fell and a different type of anarchy descended.

Advertisement

Fast forward a few years and we had one of the biggest recessions in history. The world of course didn’t crash on Y2K, which was only the training ground for the official end of the world, which the Mayans predicted to be in 2012. Somehow, we survived that too.

We collect crises like Pokemon, then turn them into Russian nesting dolls of layered issues. Oh, and I forgot about the pandemic-practice rounds of ebola and bird flu to lead us up to the real dandy world-breaking pandy. Oh, and Al Gore was scaring us the entire time with global warming.

I’m not having a midlife crisis — I’m having a whole life crisis. I started my quarter-life crisis and just kept the party going, baby.

Advertisement

We Millennials never had time to settle into the boredom-inducing monotony of our forefathers. It’s been one storm or clusternut after another — we’re not bored, we’re tired.

Inside Creative House / Shutterstock

We’re tired. We’re tired of competing with each other to see who can be the best of the stress in a competition we all lose.

But we continually, caffeinatedly charge forward ‘once more into the breach’ style because it’s all we’ve ever known. All the while trying to operate with less stress even though deep down we have permanently engrained but wildly misinformed thoughts in us that it’s the fuel we need to survive and thrive.

Advertisement

We do that until we physically crash into our Ikea furniture, only to remind ourselves how unproductive it is and how we should be working on our third side hustle.