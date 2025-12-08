There’s a reason why kids who grew up in poverty are changed on a deep level when they enter adulthood. It's why financial struggles and uncertainty craft a new mindset for people later in life. Our money situation and relationships with money play a large role in our lives, whether we’re explicitly aware of it or not.

Adults who grew up and stayed wealthy have a much different outlook on life than the average person, which is why it’s not surprising that there are many phrases upper-class people say that annoy normal people. From being ignorant about money boundaries to adopting aspects of a misguided American Dream that guilt people into adopting burnout, these sentiments aren’t just annoying — they’re toxic.

Here are 11 phrases upper-class people say that annoy normal people

1. ‘People just don’t want to work hard’

PeopleImages | Shutterstock

Especially in our “hustle culture,” where the richest, most influential people and institutions profit most from the hard work of lesser-paid employees, it’s not surprising that there’s an illusion of the “American Dream” that’s still present.

We’re served a narrative that we can simply “pull ourselves up by our bootstraps” and work hard to find financial comfort, even alongside experts who argue vehemently that hard work doesn’t always equate to success. That’s why hearing things like “nobody wants to work” or “people just don’t want to work hard” is so toxic and annoying for normal people, especially from the mouths of people with all the money, freedom, and comfort to do whatever they want already.

Not only is it simply frustrating on the surface, but for people struggling in poverty and working multiple jobs to pay their bills, being served this narrative only adds more shame and guilt to their plates. They’re pressured into believing that their struggle is their fault and that they’re not working hard enough, even when they’re on the brink of burnout.

2. ‘I don’t look at prices’

Drazen Zigic | Shutterstock

The freedom of passivity, of choice, is something that often aggravates normal people who yearn for it in their everyday lives. An upper-class, wealthy person has the freedom to choose how they spend their time. They have the freedom to buy what they want without checking prices or opening their bank account at the checkout line.

That’s why this is one of the phrases that tends to annoy normal people — they yearn for this kind of financial comfort and freedom, even if it feels entirely out of reach.

3. ‘YOLO’

Mix and Match Studio | Shutterstock

It’s always the people with generational wealth, parental financial help, and a safety net of thousands that pressure you into overspending — using phrases like “YOLO” and “just this once” to appease their own agenda, at the expense of your financial stability.

However, normal people don’t have the freedom to indulge in all their financial desires at the drop of a hat. They need to connect with their own financial literacy, make hard decisions, and occasionally say “no” to afford their bills every month, and being guilted by the people around them only sparks more guilt and shame.

That’s why this is one of the phrases that upper-class people say that annoy normal people. They’re ignorant of how the world really works for people struggling with money, and don’t have the perspective of struggle to influence their spending habits.

4. ‘I don’t carry cash’

MDV Edwards | Shutterstock

For someone who has their Apple Wallet or credit cards in their wallet all the time, they don’t have to worry about carrying cash. They have the choice to prioritize convenience, even if it means assuming they can borrow cash from someone else if they need it.

However, for the average person, carrying cash may be their only way of sticking to a strict budget or preventing themselves from overspending. So, when someone assumes they can borrow money or use someone else’s cash, it might not seem like a big deal to them, but it could entirely throw off a normal person’s financial well-being.

5. ‘We don’t eat that kind of stuff’

Bogdan Sonjachnyj | Shutterstock

According to a study from the University of Warwick, the average American pays 40% more for fruits and vegetables in today’s economy, largely because of inflation and rising prices. Alongside fresh food options, many normal people struggle to afford healthy options, including vitamins, nutritional foods, and convenient items for a busy schedule.

So, when an upper-class person says something like “we don’t eat that kind of stuff” in response to generic foods, fast alternatives, and cheap meals, they’re adding more guilt and shame to an already difficult situation. They’re shaming someone for their food choices, even when, in reality, it’s not a choice at all.

6. ‘But it’s so cheap’

BongkarnGraphic | Shutterstock

An upper-class person who’s always had the money to buy whatever they want has a very different idea of what “cheap” means than the average person. A normal person is thinking about rent and balancing their “needs” and “wants,” while a wealthy person buys things to make their lives easier, more comfortable, and convenient.

So, of course, “but it’s so cheap” as a pressure to spend is one of the phrases upper-class people say that annoy normal people.

7. ‘Why don’t you just hire someone?’

PeopleImages | Shutterstock

According to a PNAS study, buying time by outsourcing things like childcare, helping with homework, landscaping, or even household chores generally boosts mood and happiness. That’s part of the reason why phrases like “money buys happiness” are actually more relevant and true than we make them out to be.

However, the financial freedom it takes to offload these tasks onto other people is largely unsustainable and inaccessible for normal Americans, many of whom are forced to give up their “free time” to get all these extra responsibilities completed.

That’s why questions like “Why don’t you just hire someone?” are not only ignorant, but also one of the phrases upper-class people say that annoy normal people.

8. ‘You make everything about money’

Fit Ztudio | Shutterstock

Some people with financial struggles and money stress don’t have the option to be “carefree” or passive about spending. They have to be diligent and precise about spending, because if they’re not, it’s suddenly the end of the month, and they’re unable to afford basic necessities and bills.

Budgeting isn’t a soft, fun way to spend their time. It’s a requirement that ensures they have a place to sleep at night and money to put food on the table. That’s why being told phrases like “you make everything about money” from someone who never has to struggle or worry about it is so annoying for normal people.

Of course, not “everything” is about money to them, because spending doesn’t require a second thought.

9. ‘You should try...’

Nikola Spasenoski | Shutterstock

By chalking up someone’s complaints or inconveniences to a quick fix, upper-class people show their ignorance and out-of-touch nature. When something is uncomfortable or inconvenient for them, they can throw money at it to make it easier — whether it’s a job they don’t like, having to manage childcare, or even running their household activities.

However, for the average person, who doesn’t have the financial freedom to make tons of choices in their comfort’s best interest, these phrases and suggestions can be more than annoying.

10. ‘You’re no fun’

Dean Drobot | Shutterstock

Whether it’s saying “no” to going out to dinner on a weeknight or being unable to swing an expensive concert ticket with the friend group, hearing “you’re no fun” in response to financial restrictions is not only annoying but a sign of someone who’s wildly out of touch.

According to a study from Epsilon Pulse, more people than ever are choosing not to go or eat out because of financial reasons. They’re staying home more, saying “no” to social plans, and disconnecting from their “third places” that now have price tags attached.

That’s why “you’re no fun” in response to these declines of plans is so frustrating to normal people. Of course, in a perfect world, they wouldn’t choose to constantly stay home and not spend money, but they don’t have the financial freedom to go out to eat every night of the week and say yes to vacations they can’t afford.

11. ‘Money comes back’

DukiPh | Shutterstock

As a justification for overspending or as a plea to get friends to come out when they don’t have the money, “money comes back” is one of the phrases upper-class people say that annoy normal people wildly. To them, pulling money out of their savings account or being irresponsible with money isn’t scary — they have back-up plans and people to rely on.

However, for the average person, overspending and being irresponsible with money could mean not being able to pay rent or buy groceries the next month. And considering most people are just one missed paycheck away from experiencing homelessness, it’s not quirky and funny to use a phrase like this.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor’s degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.