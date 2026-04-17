Financial stress is at an all-time high. According to a survey, around 78% of Americans are stressed out about their finances. And with everything getting seemingly worse, most people are wondering if things will ever get better.

Although we can't control the economy or the cost of groceries, we can shift our mindset to manifest the best life for ourselves.

Manifesting true abundance happens when you make 10 powerful money mindset shifts

1. Shift your money mindset from 'scarcity' to 'abundance'

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Though it may seem nonsensical to some, imagining success can motivate us to achieve it. According to one study, people who pursue a mastery and performance goal do better when they incorporate imagery. So, stop visualizing your scarcity (your empty wallet or your empty bank account) and start visualizing what it would feel like to be financially secure.

If you're struggling to get started, scientist Dr. Sheila Ohlsson Walker has some suggestions. To start, she writes, "For the next three consecutive days, find 15 minutes to embrace a 'Best Self' adventure. Choose at least one of your life goals and outline at least three 'next steps' to take toward realizing that dream."

When you visualize something, you're asking the universe to bring that thing to you. Acting like you already have something makes it more likely that it will manifest in your life.

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2. Start using daily affirmations

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Manifesting true abundance happens when you do the work. While some believe that affirmations don't do much, research says that self-affirmations help motivate us and remove us from dangerous situations. Say your daily affirmation out loud using the present tense, focusing on the positive and choosing statements that are meaningful to you.

Adds well-being expert Tchiki Davis, Ph.D., if your biggest setback is financial spending, say, "I grow and improve every day and I will save this money." Daily affirmations like this will help motivate you and move you in the right direction, while also steering you clear of situations that interfere with your financial goals.

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3. Shift how you talk about money, from fear to positivity

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The way you talk about your finances can make all the difference when manifesting true abundance. And it all boils down to the effect that positive talk has on our mental health.

Research has found that people who use positive self-talk have less anxiety and OCD symptoms. These people also have better effective coping strategies to manage their emotions and stress, all of which help when it comes to managing your finances.

With that being said, positive self-talk isn't easy and, in truth, you must rewire your brain to think about the bright side. But this isn't impossible. According to Dan Bates, Ph.D., a clinical mental health counselor, a good place to start is by talking to yourself as you would a friend.

As he explains, "More likely than not, in hearing their feelings, you would be overcome by empathy and compassion. You would feel deeply for them, and express care after hearing their negativity."

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4. Set your own bar for success instead of comparing

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They say comparison is the thief of joy, and most who are experienced in manifesting abundance would probably agree. When we compare ourselves to others, we take away from our own joy. And instead of focusing on what we want (abundance, comfort, financial freedom), we get caught up in what we think we should be doing and what we do not have.

This has major consequences on our mental health. According to one study, and many others like it, social comparison has negative effects on our psychological well-being. On top of all of that, what you feed will grow, so to speak, when it comes to manifesting for yourself. Spending time thinking about what you don't have, or what others have, manifests that feeling of "lack" or envy.

Instead, shift your money mindset by focusing on how you want to feel, not just what others have. After all, what they have may not even make you happy in the end.

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5. Shift your focus to find gratitude for little things

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Gratitude is the first, middle and last place to look when you want to manifest true abundance. After all, gratitude has been found to be motivating, and motivation can super-charge your manifestation. In addition, whatever you focus is brought back to you. That means focusing on what you're grateful for will being more feelings of gratitude and joy.

Yet, that's not all gratitude is good for. In a study that included 64 trials, reachers discovered that "patients who underwent gratitude interventions experienced greater feelings of gratitude, better mental health, and fewer symptoms of anxiety and depression."

What are you waiting for? Grab a daily gratitude journal and start with just a simple list every morning or night before bed.

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6. Use failure as a stepping stone instead of lead weight

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People who manifest true happiness shift their money mindset from one where they focus on their mistakes to one where they see their failures as launch pads for success.

It might be hard to change your mindset after failing because, as humans, we have a tendency to ruminate over negative experiences. But understanding that failure is a stepping stone to success is the best way to learn from your mistakes, and financially succeed while you're at it.

According to researchers, how we react to failure can affect our self-development. If we choose to use it as fuel to further motivate us, we grow as people. But if we don't, we stay stuck in the same place and in the same habits. Intrinsic motivation is one of the most empowering skills, and you can start working on that right now.

If you truly want to manifest money and abundance, figure out ways to learn from those mistakes. Not only will it change your finances, but it will force you to grow as well.

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7. Be patient and persistent

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Patience is highly necessary in order to manifest money or true abundance, which is often about so much more than just the cash. Because even when we form consistent habits, it will take a while before we see results. As one study found, it takes around 10 weeks to see results of habit-change efforts.

According to the researchers, "People are reassured to learn that doing the behavior gets progressively easier, so they only have to maintain their motivation until the habit forms." So, keep up that behavior for at least a few months. Then, it will be easier to maintain positive financial behaviors and manifest abundance.

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8. Instead of changing to fit in, change your environment to suit your goals

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In the spiritual world, the more positivity we emulate, the better chance we have of attracting good things. With that being said, our environment can absolutely dictate our mindset, which, in turn, dictates our outcomes. If you're working on true abundance, this new money mindset needs to be reflected around you.

For instance, compiled research has found that windows, space, quietness, and proximity to nature all affect our mood. So, if you're craving financial success, put yourself in a calming environment. Then, use that environment to meditate and manifest.

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9. Shift focus from what you can't have to all you're saving

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When you're shifting your money mindset from "spend" to "save" it can be easy to focus on what you can't buy right now. But when manifesting true abundance, that keeps you in that scarcity mindset, coming from a place of lacking.

Instead, shift focus from what you can't have to all you're saving. A dollar here, a dollar there, and before too long, you have enough saved and can maybe even do something fun! That feeling of comfort, security and financial freedom is a much better thing to let yourself allow in!

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10. Start with generosity

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People who give without expecting anything in return tend to be the most liked people around. Why? Yes, it is partly because they make others feel good with their gifts or time, but it's mostly that they have generous spirits.

That means more than just donating money. It's about being generous with smiles, with warmth or comfort and with your time. Being generous creates more gratitude in the world which only expands outward, making people's lives so much better.

Then, you start living in a deep feeling abundance around you. The universe, then, is likely to start smiling on you!

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.